Altamira Therapeutics Ltd: Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update and First Half 2022 Financial Results

Bentrio TM nasal spray launched in Hong Kong by partner Nuance Pharma to help protect against viruses and allergens

nasal spray launched in Hong Kong by partner Nuance Pharma to help protect against viruses and allergens COVAMID trial with Bentrio in acute COVID-19 progressing towards read-out in December

Strategic Bentrio partnering or divestiture process approaching decisive phase

Previously announced divestiture of inner ear assets for up to $27 million amended for first stage, still expected to close in December

Progressing with strategic plan to become 'pure-play' RNA delivery company

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today provided a business update and reported its first half 2022 financial results.

"We continue to make good progress with the transformation of Altamira into an RNA delivery technology company," stated Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "We are optimistic of reaching an agreement to divest or partner our Bentrio nasal spray for key markets in North America and Europe by year end. Last month, we agreed to divest part or all of our inner ear therapeutics programs to a European family office. Following some delay and under slightly amended terms, we expect that transaction to close in December.

"Heading towards 2023, we look forward to focusing exclusively on the many emerging opportunities in the fast-growing RNA therapeutics market. We are increasingly well positioned to advance our RNA delivery technology throughout 2023."

As Altamira is going through the final stages of a major corporate transformation, management intends to hold its next investor call upon finalization of its partnering / divestiture projects. On that call, the Company will also provide its outlook for 2023.

RNA delivery platform update

Altamira continued to make solid progress with the development of its patented, peptide-based platform for RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhore™/SemaPhore™). In recent months, the RNA team led by Chief Development Officer Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., and Chief Scientific Officer Samuel Wickline, MD, have advanced various projects, including selection and optimization of siRNA sequences, formulation, process development and manufacturing. Starting with project AM-401 for the treatment of KRAS-driven tumors, the Company added a second project, AM-411 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). AM-411 nanoparticles comprise siRNA targeting NF-kB (p65), a key checkpoint in RA inflammation.

The Company is developing both AM-401 and AM-411 with the objective of out-licensing the drug products at a later stage. They serve as a "showcase" for the application of Altamira's RNA delivery technology; the Company's strategy will be to out-license the technology to pharma and biotech companies for use with their own RNA molecules. In this context, Altamira has been intensifying its efforts to raise awareness about OligoPhore/SemaPhore within science and industry.

In recent months, members of Altamira's leadership team gave oral presentations at multiple international conferences, highlighting the ability to deliver RNA molecules to extrahepatic tissues and achieve efficient and rapid endosomal release inside target cells. Concurrently, further data on RNA delivered with Altamira's delivery technology has been published by independent research groups in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Altamira anticipates entering into its first partnering agreements in 2023.

Bentrio Update

Earlier today, Altamira reported that its licensee and distribution partner Nuance Pharma has launched Bentrio nasal spray in Hong Kong to help provide protection against airborne viruses as well as allergens. This will be the first step to distributing Bentrio in the other Nuance-licensed territories which is comprised of mainland China, Macau and South Korea.

As part of its strategy to focus exclusively on RNA delivery, Altamira has been in discussions with several well-established OTC consumer health companies for the partnering of Bentrio. Those discussions intensified following the 510(k) clearance of the product by the FDA and have advanced well, including due diligence by interested parties. The Company anticipates entering into a partnering transaction before year end. In the context of those partnering discussions, Altamira suspended preparations for launching the product in the US on its own as well as pausing major marketing initiatives in Europe. This restraint provides the prospective strategic partner for Bentrio with maximum flexibility to fit the product into its business plan.

Beginning in early October, the Bentrio nasal spray was relaunched in Europe for allergic rhinitis. Previously, the Company had ceased marketing the product for the indication of viral infection in the EU and Switzerland although Bentrio's mode of action is the same regardless of whether it provides a barrier against airborne virus or allergen particles. This had been demonstrated in various relevant in vitro assays. However, certain countries and regions require specifically clinical performance data to clear Bentrio for this indication, in particular related to COVID-19. Such data are expected to become available through the COVAMID trial.

In September, Altamira announced that it had reached its extended enrollment target of 160 confirmed subjects in its COVAMID clinical investigation to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its Bentrio nasal spray in patients with acute COVID-19. The read-out of top-line data remains on track for the current quarter. The Company plans to seek an expansion of its product label to also include viral infections in those countries requiring supportive clinical data.

In September, the Company also announced that its "NASAR" clinical trial in seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) resumed enrollment as the new pollen season started in Australia. The NASAR trial is expected to enroll a total of 100 patients suffering from SAR and is designed to compare the safety and efficacy of Bentrio against a (control) saline nasal spray. The primary endpoint will be the comparison of the reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) under treatment with Bentrio against control.

The NASAR trial was initiated in the fall of 2021. It was suspended in spring 2022 as the pollen season came to an end before the enrollment target could be met. Interim data from the trial were used in support of the 510(k) clearance of Bentrio by the US FDA. Unless an interim analysis performed upon reaching 50% of the enrollment target to check the validity of the statistical powering assumptions requires a change to the target size of 100 patients, the Company expects to complete enrollment into the NASAR trial by year-end or in early 2023 with a read-out of top-line data in late 1Q-23.

Inner ear therapeutics update

In June the Company announced positive top-line data from its exploratory Phase 2 TRAVERS trial with AM-125 (intranasal betahistine) in acute vertigo. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled TRAVERS trial enrolled a total of 124 patients who suffered from acute vertigo (acute vestibular syndrome) following surgery. TRAVERS demonstrated good safety and tolerability of AM-125 at doses up to 20 mg administered three times daily for four weeks. Further, administration of AM-125 resulted in a dose- and time-dependent improvement in balance and signs and symptoms of vestibular dysfunction. At the end of the treatment period, patients treated with AM-125 20 mg on average managed to maintain balance for 12.5 seconds vs. 7.5 seconds for placebo treated patients, which is a statistically significant improvement (p=0.0242; least square means in repeated-measure ANCOVA model, per protocol population). The detailed results from the TRAVERS trial shall be published in a scientific journal.

Based on the positive outcomes from TRAVERS, Altamira moved forward with the preparations for filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA. The IND will include accumulated clinical data and the protocol for the next clinical trial with AM-125 as well as data generated through extensive preclinical toxicology, pharmacology and pharmacokinetic studies. In the context of its strategy to focus on RNA delivery, Altamira engaged in discussions with potential partners for future development steps with AM-125.

Last month, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell 90% of the share capital of its wholly owned inner ear subsidiary Zilentin AG and an option to purchase all of its additional subsidiaries involved in inner ear projects ("the "Additional Subsidiaries") to a European family office (the "Buyer") for a cash consideration of $1 million each. Under the terms of the option agreement (the "Option") Zilentin will be entitled to purchase the Additional Subsidiaries for an upfront payment of $25 million -- plus up to $55 million upon reaching certain clinical and regulatory milestones as well as royalties on revenues generated with products based on Altamira's RNA delivery technology for certain inner ear targets at a mid-single digit percentage. The Option was set to be exercisable for 30 days from October 19, 2022 (the "Closing Date"); beyond that period, Zilentin would have a right of first refusal to acquire these companies until year end with the upfront payment increasing by $1 million per month.

Due to a delay in closing the initial Zilentin purchase transaction, on November 23, 2022 the Company and the Buyer agreed to amend their agreement:

Extending the Closing Date to up to December 15, 2022

Increasing the Zilentin share capital to be sold from 90% to 100%

Raising the combined amount of the payment for the purchase of Zilentin, and for the option to purchase the Additional Subsidiaries, proportionately from $2 million to $2.2 million.

First Half 2022 Financial Results and Financial Guidance

In the first half of 2022 ended June 30, the Company recorded revenues of CHF 1.2 million related to sales of Bentrio and the upfront payment received from Nuance Pharma compared with no revenue a year earlier.

Total operating expenses for the first half of 2022 were CHF 7.5 million compared with CHF 6.5 million for the first half of 2021.

R&D expenses for the first half of 2022 were CHF 3.6 million compared with CHF 3.4 million for the first half of 2021.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2022 were CHF 2.1 million compared with CHF 3.1 million for the first half of 2021.

Net loss for the first half of 2022 was CHF 7.3 million, or CHF 9.43 per share, compared with CHF 6.8 million, or CHF 10.85 per share for the first half of 2021.

On October 25, 2022 the Company effected a one-for-twenty reverse stock split. All per share data are shown on a post-split basis which has been reflected retrospectively.

Altamira expects its total cash need for funding operations in 2022 to be in the range of CHF 12.0 to 13.0 million. Funding requirements for operations and financial obligations until the end of 2023 are expected to amount to CHF 22.0 to 25.0 million, or to CHF 17.0 to 20 million if the convertible loan provided by FiveT will be converted into Common Shares. This guidance does not include any proceeds from the partnering of the Company's legacy assets or partnering of the RNA delivery technology.





FINANCIAL TABLES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income or Loss (unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in CHF)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 Revenue 1,222,998 - Cost of Sales (1,192,232 ) - Gross profit 30,766 - Other operating income 255,820 - Research and development (3,563,883 ) (3,393,710 ) Sales and marketing (2,129,881 ) - General and administrative (2,076,383 ) (3,062,199 ) Operating loss (7,483,561 ) (6,455,909 ) Interest expense (376,848 ) (172,462 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net 58,296 291,892 Revaluation (loss) gain from derivative financial instruments 450,847 (428,742 ) Transaction costs (1,137 ) - Loss before tax (7,352,403 ) (6,765,221 ) Income tax gain 46,085 10,642 Net loss attributable to owners of the Company (7,306,318 ) (6,754,579 ) Other comprehensive income: Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit liability, net of taxes of CHF 0.00 209,526 448,946 Items that are or may be reclassified to Profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences, net of taxes of CHF 0.00 (63,477 ) (41,922 ) Other comprehensive income, net of taxes of CHF 0 146,049 407,024 Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company (7,160,269 ) (6,347,555 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (9.43 ) (10.85 )













Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in CHF)

JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 1 1 Right-of-use assets 505,270 564,714 Intangible assets 15,851,501 14,314,877 Other non-current financial assets 195,421 199,105 Total non-current assets 16,552,193 15,078,697 Current assets Inventories 146,366 839,221 Trade receivables 182,167 21,746 Other receivables 444,034 671,340 Prepayments 782,469 1,575,126 Cash and cash equivalents 372,647 984,191 Total current assets 1,927,683 4,091,624 Total assets 18,479,876 19,170,321 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 170,643 149,643 Share premium 190,108,850 188,511,476 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,408 ) 62,069 Accumulated deficit (182,602,921 ) (175,686,937 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to owners of the Company 7,675,164 13,036,251 Non-current liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 1,233 Non-current lease liabilities 403,015 461,485 Employee benefits 515,174 668,319 Deferred tax liabilities 95,999 142,484 Total non-current liabilities 1,014,188 1,273,521 Current liabilities Loan 4,701,906 - Derivative financial instruments 284 - Current lease liabilities 116,040 114,251 Trade and other payables 3,164,754 3,697,723 Accrued expenses 1,807,540 1,048,575 Total current liabilities 9,790,524 4,860,549 Total liabilities 10,804,712 6,134,070 Total equity and liabilities 18,479,876 19,170,321













About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; post Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/