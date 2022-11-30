Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

Termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont

ORPEA (ISIN code: FR0000184798) announces having terminated its liquidity contract concluded on 4 August 2005 with Gilbert Dupont (the "Contract"). This termination takes effect as of this day at the close of trading.

When the liquidity Contract was signed on 4 August 2005, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 ORPEA shares

365,957.25 euros

At the termination date, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

68,030 ORPEA shares

415,000 euros

Signature of a new liquidity contract with NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

Starting on 1 December 2022, ORPEA announces having concluded a new liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares with NATIXIS-ODDO BHF, for a period of one year automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.

This contract complies with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

In particular, this contract with NATIXIS-ODDO BHF aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

68,030 ORPEA shares

415,000 euros

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions mentioned in Article 5 of the AMF decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting; or

upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by ORPEA, at any time by NATIXIS-ODDO BHF subject to one (1) calendar month' notice.

Suspension of the liquidity contract

ORPEA suspends the operations provided for in the liquidity contract signed with NATIXIS-ODDO BHF, at the close of the trading on 1 December 2022, until the term of the restructuring process of the Group. The Company will inform in due course when the execution of the Contract will restart.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

