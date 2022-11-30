Regulatory News:

Following the put option concluded in May 2022, under which Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) undertook to acquire Veolia's industrial water treatment services business in France, Séché Environnement is announcing that the acquisition is effective as of today.

The acquired business includes a portfolio of contracts, primarily concluded with industrial companies. The contracts cover all aspects of the industrial water cycle (in particular effluent treatment, process water supply, facility management including waste management and maintenance operations), allowing us to offer industrial companies value-added services in the field of outsourced water cycle management.

The amount paid by Séché Environnement at closing is approximately €30 million, financed by drawing on an existing credit facility. The balance will be paid upon completion of the transfer of contracts in the first half of 2023.

Maxime Séché, CEO of Séché Environnement: "We are very pleased to welcome the new teams from Veolia specialized in industrial water management. With this acquisition, we are strengthening Séché Traitement Eaux Industrielles' position by developing a portfolio of global environmental services. This complements our ability to manage the entire industrial water cycle in a way that preserves resources and enables us to support our industrial customers in reducing their environmental footprint."

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, as well as in environmental services, particularly in responding to environmental emergencies.

Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economies, decarbonization, and hazard management, the group has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories and to the protection of living things for nearly 40 years. Séché Environnement, a French family-owned industrial group, deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department on the ground, in more than 120 sites in 15 countries, including some fifty industrial sites in France. With nearly 5,000 employees, including 2,300 in France, Séché Environnement generated sales of €736 million in 2021, of which 28% were outside France.

Séché Environnement is listed on the Euronext Eurolist (compartment B). The stock is eligible for the PEA-PME and is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

