Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona

Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona

Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022

One-way fares starting from $99 CAD

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, kicks off its inaugural flights from Edmonton and Fort McMurray today with the start of service to Tucson, Arizona. This week, Flair launches five inaugural routes across Canada, departing from Edmonton (YEG), Fort McMurray (YMM), Prince George (YXS), London (YXU), and Windsor (YQG), marking the first direct flights from Canada to Tucson, arriving at Tucson International Airport (TUS).

"Expanding service for more Canadian cities to fly to Tucson is a critical part of our overarching mission to make travel more accessible to Canadians. We believe Canadians deserve more affordable and competitive airfare to stay connected with the people and places they love," said Stephen Jones, CEO, Flair Airlines. "We are delighted to launch our inaugural flights and connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson."

"As Flair Airlines' hub and home base, we've seen their growth and success first-hand in the industry, and we're excited to host Canada's first non-stop flight to Tucson. Flair's desire to serve new markets provides critical access for business and tourism and showcases Edmonton and our region as a great place to be. We are glad to see Flair offering more flights to more places and continuing to connect our region with the endless places there are to explore," said, Myron Keehn, Vice President of Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Stakeholder Relations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

"We're thrilled to welcome back Flair Airlines to YMM, with non-stop flights to Tucson, Arizona," said Denean Robinson, CFO and Interim President & CEO, Fort McMurray Airport Authority. "This new air service affords residents a quick, inexpensive sun destination and gives Tucsonans the opportunity to explore the many unique experiences Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo has to offer."

"A direct flight to a new destination not previously served from Windsor, this is what Windsor and Essex County residents have wanted - more choice and more value to exciting places," said Drew Dilkens, Windsor Mayor and YQG Board Chair.

"Flair has been a fantastic partner for YQG and the Windsor-Essex region, and we celebrate the Windsor to Tucson inaugural flight," said Mark Galvin, CEO, Windsor Airport.

"The Prince George Airport Authority is thrilled to welcome Flair Airlines to YXS in an international capacity. This inaugural flight to Tucson is an exciting opportunity to offer a non-stop sunspot destination to Prince George and the surrounding communities. We are looking forward to a successful operation this winter, and for many winters to come," said Gordon Duke, CEO, Prince George Airport Authority.

"We are thrilled to welcome Flair's inaugural flight at London International Airport, flying nonstop to Tucson, Arizona," said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of the London International Airport. "We know the London region has been eagerly awaiting more airline service and are excited about the new low-cost flight options that Flair is bringing to London."

Tucson, Arizona offers a signature blend of history, culture, and breathtaking natural attractions. Travellers will enjoy warm weather and scenic views of the Sonoran Desert 365-days a year.

Tucson is known for its incredible culinary heritage. In 2015 it was named a UNESCO city of gastronomy, catering to a multitude of tastes and boasting a tapestry of Indigenous cuisine and Mexican fare. From ranches to resorts, Tucson is home to a variety of unforgettable accommodations. Notably, the region boasts more than 40 golf courses, welcoming golfers of all skill levels.

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $99 CAD to Tucson. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

