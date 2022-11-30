Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the third year in a row.

The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed 16 different procure-to-pay (P2P) software vendors for their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Esker's focus lies on building innovative solutions that cover the entire P2P range, from identifying a need to completing the payment of a purchase with a supplier, with full visibility along the way.

Esker's customer-centric approach to its offerings includes an ever-evolving supporting solution portfolio, which incorporates the acquisition of a majority stake in Market Dojo, a U.K.-based eProcurement software startup. "Strategic acquisitions underline Esker's belief that the integration of procurement, accounting and financial services is a major trend in the P2P market. Market Dojo complements Esker's P2P capabilities with strategic sourcing for customers that seek natively integrated P2P and source-to-contract processes," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker.

"We are once again honored to be recognized in the Magic Quadrant, which we feel validates our efforts to provide efficient and valuable solutions for our customers," said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, P2P Product Manager at Esker. "Esker's solution portfolio delineates our awareness of the need for procurement and finance to be tightly connected, agile, and easily adaptable in order to survive and thrive through uncertainty and disruptions."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Micky Keck, Patrick Connaughton, Lynne Phelan, Balaji Abbabatulla, published November 28, 2022.

