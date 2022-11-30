SoftServe, a leader in digital services and consulting, has been recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business processes, and engineering services and a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) research firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005890/en/

Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 covers the top digital life sciences service providers, best-in-class solutions and products, and top locations, according to Everest Group's research. This is the first time SoftServe has been named in the Life Sciences sector.

SoftServe debuted with an impressive score in Everest Group's two assessment areas: vision and strategy along with value delivered. Everest Group recognized SoftServe's expertise in a consulting-led approach to deliver AI and analytics-based domain-specific digital platforms and custom solutions with accelerators, including Human360°, data management, and omnichannel engagement. SoftServe was also recognized for strategic initiatives in talent upskilling through investments in SoftServe University, data and analytics CoE, and professional certifications.

"Since the pandemic we have seen a rapid increase in transitioning legacy systems to strategic digital solutions, especially in the life sciences vertical," said Steve LoSardo, vice president of Life Science Domain Solutions and Consulting, SoftServe. "Clients are seeking innovative partners to guide them in making the right decisions, create solutions to solve specific business issues and build effective long-term digital strategies and that is exactly how SoftServe operates. This assessment displays our deep expertise across biopharmaceutical and medical device enterprises, and our reputation for delivering excellence through quality talent and products."

Everest Group specifically called out biopharmaceutical and medical devices enterprise clients and acknowledged SoftServe's delivery excellence and quality of talent as key strengths. Download the full report.

SoftServe has also been recognized as a Major Contender in the Healthcare Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment, the Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment, and the Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end solutions and expertise deliver innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's marketplace-no matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005890/en/

Contacts:

Angela Zott

azott@softserveinc.com