Amundi Asset Management (DJEL; DJEU) Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 30-Nov-2022 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29th November 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 3.14 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 3.14 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th December 2022

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

