Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Powder-Actuated Tools Market to Record USD 646.98 Million by 2027. Advanced Product Launches Like Automatic Tools will Keep Vendors Ahead in the Competition - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, powder-actuated tools market to grow at a CAGR of 2.17% during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries, such as India and China, due to several national government initiatives for infrastructure development have contributed to a surge in commercial and residential construction activities, which is anticipated to enhance the demand for powder-actuated tools during the forecast period. The future of the market will rely on the development of new product features. For instance, market players have designed automatic powder-actuated tools that are safer in comparison with manual powder-actuated tools. Thus, the launch of advanced products has enabled global vendors to capture market attention.
With the growth in DIY culture and the demand for more user-friendly tools, vendors are developing tools that are suitable for both industrial and DIY activities. However, the price is set to become a major factor for vendors to gain an edge in the market. Also, proper certification is required for powder-actuated tools before using the tool.
Furthermore, the growth of the players in the market depends on their financial performance, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid advances in technologies are the major entry barriers for new players. In addition, attaining sustainability, expanding into other geographies, and reviving domestic demand are essential factors for vendors.
Powder- Actuated Tools Market Report Scope
Report Attributes?
Details?
Market Size (2027)
USD 646.98 Million
Market Size (2021)
USD 567.98 Million
CAGR (2021-2027)
2.19 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segmentation
Type of Operation, End-user, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics?
Cost-efficient powder actuated tools, growing construction industry, and growth in the use of fasteners
Competitive Landscape?
Business overview and product offerings
Companies?Profiled in the Report
Hilti, Ramset, Tapcon, DEWALT, Simpson Strong-Tie, CS Industries, Walter Machine, Allfasteners, Powers Fasteners, Alma Bolt Company (ABC) Fastener, Hsin Ho, Pregun Industrial, S.Johnston, United Fasteners, Superfix, Tarboya, and Ronix
Page number?
206
Customization Request?
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3583
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Most major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the market, and several local vendors account for occasional spurts of competition. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players continue to expand their footprint in the market, regional vendors such as United Fasteners and Hsin Ho will find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players. The competition will be solely based in terms of features such as durability, safety, technology, services, and price.
Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to enjoy a competitive advantage. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries across APAC and Latin America, to gain a greater market share. Additionally, improving global economic conditions will fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time to launch new products.
Company Profiles
- Hilti
- Ramset
- Tapcon
- DEWALT
- Simpson Strong-Tie
- CS Industries
- Walter Machine
- Allfasteners
- Powers Fasteners
- Alma Bolt Company (ABC) Fastener
- Hsin Ho
- Pregun Industrial
- S.Johnston
- United Fasteners
- Superfix
- Tarboya
- Ronix
Market Segmentation
Type of Operation
- Manual
- Semi-automatic
- Automatic
End-user
- Construction
- Manufacturing
Market Trends & Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings
- Increasing Opportunities in Insulating Fastenings
- Rising Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
In 2021, North America emerged as the largest powder-actuated tools market. The presence of large-scale industries, such as construction, is driving the market for powder-actuated tools in the region. Furthermore, the DIY culture is highly predominant in North America, and therefore, tools such as compact and strong powder-actuated tools could have greater demand in the region.
Geographically, Europe was the second-largest market for powder-actuated tools since the region is home to world-class manufacturing facilities, which accounted for approximately 28.54% of the global powder-actuated tools market in 2021. The major markets for powder-actuated tools in the region include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Other markets, such as Finland and Poland, are expected to be promising markets for powder-actuated tools owing to rising purchasing and increased industrial growth. The growing popularity of DIY in European home improvement projects is also expected to drive the demand for tools such as powder-actuated tools.
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET BY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET BY END-USER
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.2 MARKET TRENDS
7.1.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
7.1.4 MARKET DRIVERS
7.1.5 MARKET CHALLENGES
7.1.6 SEGMENT REVIEW
7.1.7 COMPANY & STRATEGIES
7.1.8 COMPANY PROFILES
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 HISTORY OF POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.3 VELOCITY
8.3.1 HIGH-VELOCITY
8.3.2 LOW-VELOCITY
8.4 POWER LOAD
8.5 FASTENER TYPES
8.5.1 DRIVE PINS
8.6 REQUIREMENTS FOR USING POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.6.1 REQUIREMENTS FOR QUALIFIED OPERATORS
8.7 RESTRICTIONS APPLIED TO USE POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.7.1 OSHA RULES FOR POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.8 TYPE
8.8.1 AUTOMATIC POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.8.2 SEMI-AUTOMATIC POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.8.3 MANUAL POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
8.9 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.9.1 MATERIAL SUPPLIERS
8.9.2 MANUFACTURERS
8.9.3 DISTRIBUTORS
8.9.4 APPLICATION
8.11 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)
8.11.1 WHAT ARE FASTENERS USED IN POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS CALLED?
8.11.2 IS A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL A FIREARM?
8.11.3 WHAT IS THE HIGHEST & LOWEST POWER LOAD LEVEL FOR A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?
8.11.4 ARE POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS THE SAME AS GAS-ACTUATED TOOLS?
8.11.5 WHEN SHALL A POWDERED ACTUATED TOOL BE LOADED?
8.11.6 HOW TO DISPOSE OF LIVE POWDER LOADS?
8.11.7 IS IT NECESSARY TO BE CERTIFIED TO OPERATE A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?
8.11.8 IS ONE CERTIFICATION APPLICABLE TO ALL BRANDS?
8.11.9 WHAT HAZARDS ARE ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS?
8.11.10 HOW TO HANDLE A MISFIRE WHEN USING A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?
8.11.11 WHAT ARE THE SAFETY RULES FOR USING A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL?
8.11.12 WHAT IS THE MINIMUM DISTANCE THAT MUST BE KEPT CLEAR USING A POWDER-ACTUATED TOOL ON A WALL?
8.12 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
8.12.1 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
8.12.2 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION
8.12.3 PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURAL CONSTRUCTION
8.13 GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW
8.13.1 MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW
8.13.2 REAL GDP GROWTH
8.14 US-CHINA TRADE ISSUES
8.15 COVID-19 SCENARIO
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR PREFABRICATED BUILDINGS
9.2 INCREASING OPPORTUNITIES IN INSULATING FASTENINGS
9.3 INCREASING PROMINENCE OF ASIAN MANUFACTURING
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 COST-EFFICIENT POWDER-ACTUATED TOOLS
10.2 GROWING CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
10.3 GROWTH IN THE USE OF FASTENERS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICING
11.2 LOW-COST LABOR IN DEVELOPING ECONOMIES
11.3 STRINGENT REGULATORY STANDARDS & SAFETY CONCERNS
11.4 GROWING POPULARITY OF GAS-ACTUATED AND OTHER TOOLS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 MANUAL
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 SEMI-AUTOMATIC
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 AUTOMATIC
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 END-USER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 CONSTRUCTION
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 MANUFACTURING
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16 NORTH AMERICA
16.5 KEY COUNTRIES
16.5.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 EUROPE
17.5 KEY COUNTRIES
17.5.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5.3 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 APAC
18.5 KEY COUNTRIES
18.5.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 LATIN AMERICA
19.5 KEY COUNTRIES
19.5.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.5 KEY COUNTRIES
20.5.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22 COMPANY PROFILES
22.1 HILTI
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
22.2 RAMSET (ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS)
22.3 TAPCON (ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS)
22.4 DEWALT (STANLEY BLACK & DECKER)
22.5 SIMPSON STRONG-TIE
22.6 CS INDUSTRIES
22.7 WALTER MACHINE
22.8 ALLFASTENERS
22.9 POWERS FASTENERS
22.10 ALMA BOLT COMPANY (ABC) FASTENER
22.11 HSIN HO
22.12 PREGUN INDUSTRIAL
22.13 R.S.JOHNSTON
22.14 UNITED FASTENERS
22.15 SUPERFIX
22.16 TARBOYA
22.17 RONIX
23 REPORT SUMMARY
23.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
23.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
24 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
24.1 TYPE
24.2 END-USER
24.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
24.4 NORTH AMERICA
24.4.1 TYPE
24.4.2 END-USER
24.5 EUROPE
24.5.1 TYPE
24.5.2 END-USER
24.6 APAC
24.6.1 TYPE
24.6.2 END-USER
24.7 LATIN AMERICA
24.7.1 TYPE
24.7.2 END-USER
24.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
24.8.1 TYPE
24.8.2 END-USER
25 APPENDIX
25.1 ABBREVIATIONS
