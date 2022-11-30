DJ Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Amundi Asset Management (CACX; MIBX; JPNL; JPNU; USAL; USAU; WLDD; WLDL; WLDU) Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS FRANCE 30-Nov-2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

91 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris- France

______________________________________________________________________

29 November 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount currency currency Date (in share class currency) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 0.19 Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 0.23 Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.45 ETF - Dist EUR LN 2022 2022 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.45 ETF - Dist EUR LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.38 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 1.38 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 3.78 Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 07/12/ 09/12/ 3.78 Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 07/12/ 09/12/ 2.67 Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist LN 2022 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07 December 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0011669845 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CACX; MIBX; JPNL; JPNU; USAL; USAU; WLDD; WLDL; WLDU LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 205288 EQS News ID: 1502263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)