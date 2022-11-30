Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
30.11.22
09:46 Uhr
52,90 Euro
-0,10
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,1553,9019:49
53,4553,8019:49
Dow Jones News
30.11.2022 | 19:22
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS FRANCE

DJ Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Amundi Asset Management (CACX; MIBX; JPNL; JPNU; USAL; USAU; WLDD; WLDL; WLDU) Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS FRANCE 30-Nov-2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

91 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris- France

______________________________________________________________________

29 November 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Name               ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing  Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount 
                        currency     currency     Date  (in share class currency) 
 
 Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF -  FR0007052782 EUR     CACX GBX    07/12/ 09/12/   0.19 
 Dist                           LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010010827 EUR     MIBX GBX    07/12/ 09/12/   0.23 
 Dist                           LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNL GBX    07/12/ 09/12/   1.45 
 ETF - Dist EUR                      LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNU USD    07/12/ 09/12/   1.45 
 ETF - Dist EUR                      LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB   FR0010296061 EUR     USAL GBX    07/12/ 09/12/   1.38 
 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB   FR0010296061 EUR     USAU USD    07/12/ 09/12/   1.38 
 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF -   FR0010315770 EUR     WLDD USD    07/12/ 09/12/   3.78 
 Dist                           LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF -   FR0010315770 EUR     WLDL GBX    07/12/ 09/12/   3.78 
 Dist                           LN       2022  2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF -   FR0011669845 USD     WLDU USD    07/12/ 09/12/   2.67 
 Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist               LN       2022  2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07 December 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, 
        FR0010315770, FR0011669845 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CACX; MIBX; JPNL; JPNU; USAL; USAU; WLDD; WLDL; WLDU 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 205288 
EQS News ID:  1502263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502263&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 12:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

AMUNDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.