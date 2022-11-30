Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
30.11.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 30

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

30 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 65,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 375.7982 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 379 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 373.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,811,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,279,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
97375.00 08:38:0000062428803TRLO0LSE
2100375.00 08:38:0000062428804TRLO0LSE
940375.00 08:38:0000062428805TRLO0LSE
447374.50 08:38:0000062428806TRLO0LSE
204374.50 08:38:0000062428807TRLO0LSE
1200374.50 08:38:0000062428808TRLO0LSE
146374.50 08:38:0000062428809TRLO0LSE
13374.50 08:38:0000062428810TRLO0LSE
987375.00 08:38:0000062428811TRLO0LSE
176375.00 08:38:0000062428812TRLO0LSE
168375.00 08:38:0000062428813TRLO0LSE
407375.00 08:38:0000062428814TRLO0LSE
2299374.00 08:38:0100062428815TRLO0LSE
300374.00 09:26:4000062431143TRLO0LSE
150374.00 09:26:4000062431144TRLO0LSE
150374.00 09:26:4000062431145TRLO0LSE
150374.00 09:26:4000062431146TRLO0LSE
1174374.00 09:26:4000062431147TRLO0LSE
100374.50 09:36:3900062431818TRLO0LSE
148374.50 09:36:3900062431819TRLO0LSE
2190374.50 09:36:3900062431820TRLO0LSE
150374.00 09:39:2300062432005TRLO0LSE
1009374.00 09:39:2300062432006TRLO0LSE
51374.00 09:39:2300062432007TRLO0LSE
174374.00 09:39:2300062432008TRLO0LSE
987374.00 09:39:2300062432009TRLO0LSE
931374.00 09:39:2300062432010TRLO0LSE
171373.50 09:44:0100062432542TRLO0LSE
237373.50 09:44:0100062432543TRLO0LSE
1509373.50 09:44:0100062432544TRLO0LSE
72375.00 11:37:0900062438208TRLO0LSE
2042376.00 11:38:0900062438242TRLO0LSE
1200376.00 11:38:0900062438243TRLO0LSE
150376.00 11:38:0900062438244TRLO0LSE
1376.00 11:38:0900062438245TRLO0LSE
107376.00 11:38:0900062438246TRLO0LSE
434376.50 11:38:0900062438247TRLO0LSE
236376.50 11:38:0900062438248TRLO0LSE
3557376.50 11:38:0900062438249TRLO0LSE
979375.50 11:45:1800062438556TRLO0LSE
900375.50 11:45:1800062438557TRLO0LSE
92375.50 11:45:1800062438558TRLO0LSE
1738375.00 11:49:4600062438925TRLO0LSE
2072375.00 12:56:4100062442307TRLO0LSE
487375.00 12:56:4100062442308TRLO0LSE
1293375.00 12:56:4100062442309TRLO0LSE
2120374.50 13:07:3000062442808TRLO0LSE
736374.00 13:34:0300062444221TRLO0LSE
977374.00 13:34:0300062444222TRLO0LSE
883379.00 14:31:4400062446890TRLO0LSE
1072379.00 14:31:4400062446891TRLO0LSE
455379.00 14:31:4400062446892TRLO0LSE
409379.00 14:31:4400062446893TRLO0LSE
27379.00 14:34:4400062447265TRLO0LSE
1350379.00 14:35:2900062447309TRLO0LSE
539379.00 14:35:2900062447310TRLO0LSE
174378.50 14:39:2900062447568TRLO0LSE
1835378.50 14:39:2900062447569TRLO0LSE
1846378.00 14:43:2900062447833TRLO0LSE
2115378.00 14:43:2900062447834TRLO0LSE
1390376.50 14:48:2400062448110TRLO0LSE
137376.50 14:48:2400062448111TRLO0LSE
272376.50 14:48:2400062448112TRLO0LSE
425376.50 15:00:5000062449050TRLO0LSE
1303376.50 15:00:5000062449051TRLO0LSE
376375.50 15:17:5700062450390TRLO0LSE
1503375.50 15:17:5700062450391TRLO0LSE
151375.50 15:17:5700062450392TRLO0LSE
84375.50 15:17:5700062450393TRLO0LSE
136375.50 15:17:5700062450394TRLO0LSE
1494375.50 15:17:5700062450396TRLO0LSE
150375.50 15:46:3900062452049TRLO0LSE
150375.50 15:46:3900062452050TRLO0LSE
5375.50 15:47:2900062452129TRLO0LSE
4376.50 15:56:5400062452707TRLO0LSE
83376.50 15:56:5400062452708TRLO0LSE
252376.50 15:58:2000062452873TRLO0LSE
2858376.50 16:02:3700062453178TRLO0LSE
276376.50 16:02:3700062453179TRLO0LSE
750376.50 16:02:3700062453180TRLO0LSE
104376.50 16:02:3700062453181TRLO0LSE
721376.50 16:02:3700062453182TRLO0LSE
447376.00 16:05:3700062453354TRLO0LSE
469376.00 16:05:3700062453355TRLO0LSE
651376.00 16:05:3700062453356TRLO0LSE
4376.00 16:07:4900062453538TRLO0LSE
597376.00 16:07:4900062453539TRLO0LSE
130376.00 16:07:4900062453540TRLO0LSE
4376.00 16:07:4900062453541TRLO0LSE
6376.00 16:08:4900062453591TRLO0LSE
428376.00 16:08:4900062453592TRLO0LSE
625376.00 16:08:4900062453593TRLO0LSE
352376.00 16:11:4900062453784TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
