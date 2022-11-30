Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

30 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 65,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 375.7982 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 379 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 373.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,811,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,279,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 97 375.00 08:38:00 00062428803TRLO0 LSE 2100 375.00 08:38:00 00062428804TRLO0 LSE 940 375.00 08:38:00 00062428805TRLO0 LSE 447 374.50 08:38:00 00062428806TRLO0 LSE 204 374.50 08:38:00 00062428807TRLO0 LSE 1200 374.50 08:38:00 00062428808TRLO0 LSE 146 374.50 08:38:00 00062428809TRLO0 LSE 13 374.50 08:38:00 00062428810TRLO0 LSE 987 375.00 08:38:00 00062428811TRLO0 LSE 176 375.00 08:38:00 00062428812TRLO0 LSE 168 375.00 08:38:00 00062428813TRLO0 LSE 407 375.00 08:38:00 00062428814TRLO0 LSE 2299 374.00 08:38:01 00062428815TRLO0 LSE 300 374.00 09:26:40 00062431143TRLO0 LSE 150 374.00 09:26:40 00062431144TRLO0 LSE 150 374.00 09:26:40 00062431145TRLO0 LSE 150 374.00 09:26:40 00062431146TRLO0 LSE 1174 374.00 09:26:40 00062431147TRLO0 LSE 100 374.50 09:36:39 00062431818TRLO0 LSE 148 374.50 09:36:39 00062431819TRLO0 LSE 2190 374.50 09:36:39 00062431820TRLO0 LSE 150 374.00 09:39:23 00062432005TRLO0 LSE 1009 374.00 09:39:23 00062432006TRLO0 LSE 51 374.00 09:39:23 00062432007TRLO0 LSE 174 374.00 09:39:23 00062432008TRLO0 LSE 987 374.00 09:39:23 00062432009TRLO0 LSE 931 374.00 09:39:23 00062432010TRLO0 LSE 171 373.50 09:44:01 00062432542TRLO0 LSE 237 373.50 09:44:01 00062432543TRLO0 LSE 1509 373.50 09:44:01 00062432544TRLO0 LSE 72 375.00 11:37:09 00062438208TRLO0 LSE 2042 376.00 11:38:09 00062438242TRLO0 LSE 1200 376.00 11:38:09 00062438243TRLO0 LSE 150 376.00 11:38:09 00062438244TRLO0 LSE 1 376.00 11:38:09 00062438245TRLO0 LSE 107 376.00 11:38:09 00062438246TRLO0 LSE 434 376.50 11:38:09 00062438247TRLO0 LSE 236 376.50 11:38:09 00062438248TRLO0 LSE 3557 376.50 11:38:09 00062438249TRLO0 LSE 979 375.50 11:45:18 00062438556TRLO0 LSE 900 375.50 11:45:18 00062438557TRLO0 LSE 92 375.50 11:45:18 00062438558TRLO0 LSE 1738 375.00 11:49:46 00062438925TRLO0 LSE 2072 375.00 12:56:41 00062442307TRLO0 LSE 487 375.00 12:56:41 00062442308TRLO0 LSE 1293 375.00 12:56:41 00062442309TRLO0 LSE 2120 374.50 13:07:30 00062442808TRLO0 LSE 736 374.00 13:34:03 00062444221TRLO0 LSE 977 374.00 13:34:03 00062444222TRLO0 LSE 883 379.00 14:31:44 00062446890TRLO0 LSE 1072 379.00 14:31:44 00062446891TRLO0 LSE 455 379.00 14:31:44 00062446892TRLO0 LSE 409 379.00 14:31:44 00062446893TRLO0 LSE 27 379.00 14:34:44 00062447265TRLO0 LSE 1350 379.00 14:35:29 00062447309TRLO0 LSE 539 379.00 14:35:29 00062447310TRLO0 LSE 174 378.50 14:39:29 00062447568TRLO0 LSE 1835 378.50 14:39:29 00062447569TRLO0 LSE 1846 378.00 14:43:29 00062447833TRLO0 LSE 2115 378.00 14:43:29 00062447834TRLO0 LSE 1390 376.50 14:48:24 00062448110TRLO0 LSE 137 376.50 14:48:24 00062448111TRLO0 LSE 272 376.50 14:48:24 00062448112TRLO0 LSE 425 376.50 15:00:50 00062449050TRLO0 LSE 1303 376.50 15:00:50 00062449051TRLO0 LSE 376 375.50 15:17:57 00062450390TRLO0 LSE 1503 375.50 15:17:57 00062450391TRLO0 LSE 151 375.50 15:17:57 00062450392TRLO0 LSE 84 375.50 15:17:57 00062450393TRLO0 LSE 136 375.50 15:17:57 00062450394TRLO0 LSE 1494 375.50 15:17:57 00062450396TRLO0 LSE 150 375.50 15:46:39 00062452049TRLO0 LSE 150 375.50 15:46:39 00062452050TRLO0 LSE 5 375.50 15:47:29 00062452129TRLO0 LSE 4 376.50 15:56:54 00062452707TRLO0 LSE 83 376.50 15:56:54 00062452708TRLO0 LSE 252 376.50 15:58:20 00062452873TRLO0 LSE 2858 376.50 16:02:37 00062453178TRLO0 LSE 276 376.50 16:02:37 00062453179TRLO0 LSE 750 376.50 16:02:37 00062453180TRLO0 LSE 104 376.50 16:02:37 00062453181TRLO0 LSE 721 376.50 16:02:37 00062453182TRLO0 LSE 447 376.00 16:05:37 00062453354TRLO0 LSE 469 376.00 16:05:37 00062453355TRLO0 LSE 651 376.00 16:05:37 00062453356TRLO0 LSE 4 376.00 16:07:49 00062453538TRLO0 LSE 597 376.00 16:07:49 00062453539TRLO0 LSE 130 376.00 16:07:49 00062453540TRLO0 LSE 4 376.00 16:07:49 00062453541TRLO0 LSE 6 376.00 16:08:49 00062453591TRLO0 LSE 428 376.00 16:08:49 00062453592TRLO0 LSE 625 376.00 16:08:49 00062453593TRLO0 LSE 352 376.00 16:11:49 00062453784TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com