Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 30-Nov-2022 / 19:20 CET/CEST

29 November 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Share Listing Pay Distribution Income Amount Name ISIN class TIDM currency Ex-Date Date (in share class currency) currency Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.45 LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 07/12/ 09/12 0.45 LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 07/12/ 09/12 1.18 ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR LU0832436512 EUR SGQP GBX 07/12/ 09/12 1.94 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 07/12/ 09/12 2.07 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 07/12/ 09/12 2.07 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 07/12/ 09/12 0.69 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.69 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 07/12/ 09/12 0.63 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.63 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD U37G GBX 07/12/ 09/12 0.81 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD US37 USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.81 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 07/12/ 09/12 1.49 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 07/12/ 09/12 1.49 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 07/12/ 09/12 1.42 Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 07/12/ 09/12 1.06 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core UK Government GILI 07/12/ 09/12 Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1407893301 GBP LN GBX 2022 /2022 0.29 Dist Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 07/12/ 09/12 0.1 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1563455630 GBP KLMG GBP 07/12/ 09/12 0.04 Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 07/12/ 09/12 0.44 Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 07/12/ 09/12 1.86 LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 07/12/ 09/12 0.21 Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.21 Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 07/12/ 09/12 0.19 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra LU1799934499 USD WGES USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.21 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 07/12/ 09/12 1.48 to GBP - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) XCOG 07/12/ 09/12 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - LU1981860585 GBP LN GBP 2022 /2022 0.15 Dist Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) LU2099288503 USD GOUD USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.04 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) LU2099288503 USD GOVD GBP 07/12/ 09/12 0.04 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate LU2198883501 USD PABS USD 07/12/ 09/12 0.21 PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th December 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

