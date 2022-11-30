Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 
Tradegate
30.11.22
09:46 Uhr
52,90 Euro
-0,10
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,6054,0520:12
Dow Jones News
30.11.2022 | 19:52
Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

DJ Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Amundi Asset Management (LSPU; LSPX; LAUU; SGQP; PAXG; PAXJ; U13G; US13; U71G; US71; U37G; US37; U10G; US10; COUK; GILS; GILI; GIL5; KLMG; MFEX; 100D; LCUS; LCUD; LCUK; WGES; SP5G; XCOG; GOUD; GOVD; PABS) Amundi Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 30-Nov-2022 / 19:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

91 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris- France

______________________________________________________________________

29 November 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Share      Listing     Pay  Distribution Income Amount 
 Name                  ISIN     class   TIDM currency Ex-Date Date (in share class currency) 
                           currency 
 
 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)  LU0496786657 USD    LSPU USD   07/12/ 09/12   0.45 
                                LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)  LU0496786657 USD    LSPX GBX   07/12/ 09/12   0.45 
                                LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS  LU0496786905 EUR    LAUU USD   07/12/ 09/12   1.18 
 ETF - Dist                           LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR   LU0832436512 EUR    SGQP GBX   07/12/ 09/12   1.94 
 UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD    PAXG GBX   07/12/ 09/12   2.07 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD    PAXJ USD   07/12/ 09/12   2.07 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD    U13G GBX   07/12/ 09/12 0.69 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD    US13 USD   07/12/ 09/12 0.69 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD    U71G GBX   07/12/ 09/12 0.63 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888053 USD    US71 USD   07/12/ 09/12 0.63 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD    U37G GBX   07/12/ 09/12 0.81 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD    US37 USD   07/12/ 09/12 0.81 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD    U10G GBX   07/12/ 09/12 1.49 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD    US10 USD   07/12/ 09/12 1.49 
 - Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long LU1407891602 GBP    COUK GBX   07/12/ 09/12 1.42 
 Dated UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR)   LU1407892592 GBP    GILS GBX   07/12/ 09/12 1.06 
 UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core UK Government                    GILI     07/12/ 09/12 
 Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1407893301 GBP    LN  GBX   2022  /2022 0.29 
 Dist 
 
 Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR)   LU1439943090 GBP    GIL5 GBP   07/12/ 09/12 0.1 
 UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF -   LU1563455630 GBP    KLMG GBP   07/12/ 09/12 0.04 
 Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist                  LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF -  LU1646360971 EUR    MFEX GBP   07/12/ 09/12   0.44 
 Dist                              LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist    LU1650492256 GBP    100D GBX   07/12/ 09/12   1.86 
                                LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD    LCUS GBP   07/12/ 09/12   0.21 
 Dist                              LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD    LCUD USD   07/12/ 09/12   0.21 
 Dist                              LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR)   LU1781541096 GBP    LCUK GBP   07/12/ 09/12   0.19 
 UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra   LU1799934499 USD    WGES USD   07/12/ 09/12   0.21 
 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged LU1950341179 GBP    SP5G GBP   07/12/ 09/12   1.48 
 to GBP - Dist                         LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR)               XCOG     07/12/ 09/12 
 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP -  LU1981860585 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  /2022 0.15 
 Dist 
 
 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) LU2099288503 USD    GOUD USD   07/12/ 09/12 0.04 
 UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) LU2099288503 USD    GOVD GBP   07/12/ 09/12 0.04 
 UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2022  /2022 
 
 Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate  LU2198883501 USD    PABS USD   07/12/ 09/12   0.21 
 PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN      2022  /2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th December 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU0496786905, LU0832436512, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1407887162, 
        LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, 
        LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1439943090, LU1563455630, LU1646360971, LU1650492256, 
        LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1799934499, LU1950341179, LU1981860585, LU2099288503, 
        LU2099288503, LU2198883501 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     LSPU; LSPX; LAUU; SGQP; PAXG; PAXJ; U13G; US13; U71G; US71; U37G; US37; U10G; US10; COUK; GILS; GILI; 
        GIL5; KLMG; MFEX; 100D; LCUS; LCUD; LCUK; WGES; SP5G; XCOG; GOUD; GOVD; PABS 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 205290 
EQS News ID:  1502267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 13:20 ET (18:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
