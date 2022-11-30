EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 30 November 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022.
"CPIPG's results reflect much of the positive impact from our acquisitions in 2022," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "The combined Group's power to generate income is truly amazing, which reflects the quality of our assets, markets, tenants, and local teams."
Highlights for the third quarter of 2022 include:
"The Group is highly focused on preserving liquidity, reducing leverage and making disposals, but we realise the process could take 12 to 24 months depending on the market," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "The good news is that CPIPG continues to obtain attractive bank financing and execute significant sales despite a tough market backdrop."
Notable Events Occurring during and after Q3
In September, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed in total the judgement of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, dismissing the lawsuit filed in April 2019 against CPIPG, Radovan Vitek (the "CPIPG Defendants"), and other parties. The lawsuit concerned a group of Kingstown companies, Investhold LTD and Verali Limited (together, the "Kingstown Plaintiffs") who filed a claim against the CPIPG Defendants and other parties alleging violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO") in the United States. The Court of Appeals considered the Kingstown Plaintiffs' arguments and found them without merit.
In November, CPIPG refinanced and upsized a portion of our €750 million secured bank loan in Berlin, which matures in 2024. The new loan was signed for €515 million, with an additional €200 million of proceeds received, and matures in 2029. The loan was concluded with the existing lender (BerlinHyp) at terms similar to the original loan in 2017.
Secured bank loans remains available across CPIPG's core markets at pricing which is hundreds of basis points tighter than the unsecured bond markets. Because of CPIPG's proactive approach to refinancing in past years, we are confident that debt maturities in 2023 and 2024 can be managed via cash flow, bank financing, and disposals.
On 21 November, CPIPG announced the results of the additional acceptance period for the S IMMO tender offer, wherein we achieved a final direct and indirect stake equal to 88.37% of the share capital of S IMMO. Together with the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ (of which CPIPG owns 76.87%), the Group achieved our strategic objective of creating one of Europe's largest landlords, owning the best real estate platforms in Central and Eastern Europe.
The purchase of S IMMO shares was funded via CPIPG's bridge financings, which have final maturity dates in H1 2025. The current bridge balance is approximately €1.65 billion. CPIPG expects to repay the bridge primarily via disposals, along with bank financing. In total, CPIPG spent €3.4 billion to purchase our stakes in IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO, of which €2.7 billion was funded with bridge drawings. About €925 million of the bridges have already been repaid via capital markets transactions, secured loans and disposals.
In November, CPIPG conducted our annual distribution via share buybacks, but reduced the payout ratio from 65% to 55% of FFO 1.
Since H1 results were announced at the end of August, CPIPG made further significant progress on the disposal pipeline, closing sales with gross proceeds exceeding €300 million. Net proceeds from the €300 million of sales (after repayment of associated secured debt) were approximately €190 million.
The Group's disposal pipeline still exceeds €2 billion, excluding the recent successful closed disposals. Currently, more than half of our disposal pipeline has received letters of intent from one or more buyers outlining the transaction parameters. A meaningful portion of these transactions are in advanced stages of due diligence and documentation, and the Group hopes to announce additional significant disposals before year-end and during Q1 2023.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*
* Income statement figures (GRI, NRI, net hotel income, net business income etc.) include seven months contribution from IMMOFINANZ and three months contribution from S IMMO due to the dates of consolidation.
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €229.5 million (79.0%) to €520.1 million in Q1-Q3 2022 primarily due to rental income generated by IMMOFINANZ (€163.7 million) and S IMMO (€38.4 million), the contribution of other acquisitions, and strong like-for-like growth.
Property operating expenses
In Q1-Q3 2022, property operating expenses increased by €56.6 million to €101.4 million primarily due to the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO.
Net hotel income
In Q1-Q3 2022, hotel revenues increased by €24.4 million to €34.0 million due to the recovery in travel demand and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions after Q1 2022.
Net gain on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries
Net gain on the disposal of investment property and subsidiaries of €39.5 million resulted from sales of certain Czech subsidiaries and other investment property.
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
Amortization, depreciation and impairment increased by €37.1 million to €59.5 million in Q1-Q3 2022 due to impairment of receivables of €20.6 million, which are largely driven by the full write-off of purchase price receivables (€12.9 million) from Russia by IMMMOFINANZ. Impairments of property, plant and equipment (€6.0 million) which were negative in H1 2021 (release of impairment of €10.8 million).
Administrative expenses
In Q1-Q3 2022, administrative expenses increased by €51.4 million to €91.5 million primarily relating to IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO acquisitions (€37.3 million and €2.8 million, respectively) including associated one-off costs.
Other operating income
In Q1-Q3 2022, other operating income represented primarily bargain purchases resulting from the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO for a total of €285.9 million.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €67.6 million to €136.6 million in Q1-Q3 2022 due to the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO (€43.7 million and €6.9 million, respectively) and an increase in the volume of bonds issued (€17.0 million).
Other net financial result
In Q1-Q3 2022, other net financial result of €225.6 million reflects predominantly the changes in the fair values of financial derivatives (gain of €181.6 million) and foreign exchange gains.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
Total assets increased by €9.4 billion (65%) to €23.7 billion as at 30 September 2022 compared to 31 December 2021. The increase was driven by the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO (investment property increased by €8.0 billion and cash and cash equivalents by €780 million), partly offset by a decrease in assets held for sale due to disposals in the period.
Total liabilities
Total liabilities increased by €7.1 billion (106%) to €13.8 billion as at 30 September 2022 compared to
Equity and EPRA NRV
Total equity increased from €7.7 billion as at 31 December 2021 to €9.9 billion as at 30 September 2022
EPRA NRV was €8.6 million as at 30 September 2022, representing an increase of 21.5% compared to 31 December 2021. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings, other reserves and decrease of translation reserve) and changes in deferred tax (primarily due to the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO and revaluations).
GLOSSARY
APM RECONCILIATION*
* Totals might not sum exactly due to rounding differences.
* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1-Q3 2022 and Q1-Q3 2021 of Equity accounted investees.
*Annualised.
1502291 30.11.2022 CET/CEST