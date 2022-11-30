Anzeige
Bambuser AB: Bambuser Announces CFO Transition

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER) (FRA:5JL)

Bambuser's CFO Sara Lundell has informed the Company of her intention to step down to pursue another job opportunity. Sara is currently on parental leave and will remain so until she leaves Bambuser on 28 February, 2023. A search process has been initiated and Bambuser's Board and management team thanks Sara for her valuable contributions during a formative period for the Company.

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Live Shopping SaaS company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 300 brands from 56 countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Tokyo, and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 25 languages and 60% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB

Attachments

Bambuser announces CFO transition

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729556/Bambuser-Announces-CFO-Transition

