Bambuser AB: Bambuser Announces CFO Transition

Bambuser's CFO Sara Lundell has informed the Company of her intention to step down to pursue another job opportunity. Sara is currently on parental leave and will remain so until she leaves Bambuser on 28 February, 2023. A search process has been initiated and Bambuser's Board and management team thanks Sara for her valuable contributions during a formative period for the Company.

