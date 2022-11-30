Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. Implements Share Reorganization

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has implemented a reorganization of the Company's share capital (the "Share Reorganization"), as approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on February 22, 2022.

Pursuant to the Share Reorganization, the Company amended its notice of articles and articles to redesignate its existing class of common shares without par value in the capital of the Company (the "CommonShares") as Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("SV Shares"), created an unlimited number of a new class of multiple voting shares titled Class B Proportionate Voting Shares ("PV Shares") and attached special rights and restrictions to each of the PV Shares and SV Shares. The rights and restrictions of the SV Shares and the PV Shares are substantially set out in Schedule A to the management information circular dated January 28, 2022 in respect of the special meeting of shareholders at which the Share Reorganization was approved. The new CUSIP and ISIN for the SV Shares are 31735C209 and CA31735C2094, respectively.

The Share Reorganization was implemented pursuant to the share exchange agreement dated October 12, 2021, as amended (collectively, the "SEA"), among the company, Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ("FBH") and its shareholders.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company's shares were voluntarily delisted from the NEX Board of the TSX-V on April 30, 2021. Prior to entering into the investment agreement announced in the Company's press release dated May 11, 2021, the Company was inactive and seeking to acquire or otherwise transact with a new business or company. On October 14, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into the SEA in connection with a proposed business combination between the Company and FBH. Please see the Company's October 14, 2021 press release for further information.

For further information please contact:

Kay Jessel

Chief Executive Officer

604.365.6099

finalbell.hi@gmail.com

