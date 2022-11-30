Leading open-source artificial intelligence startup trains foundational models 58% faster and more cost efficiently using Amazon SageMaker on AWS

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS's end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS's proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.

Stability AI offers generative AI models that create text, images, audio, video, code, and more from simple text instructions. Generative AI or foundational models-models that are adaptable to a variety of tasks in domains such as language, image, audio, and video-require a high-performance compute cluster with thousands of GPUs or AWS Trainium chips, advanced expertise, and months of training. The company recently released Stable Diffusion Version 2.0, which features open-source models for state-of-the-art image generation, allowing users to create new images from user-supplied text and image inputs. This latest open-source release also introduces models to upscale image resolution and infer depth information to generate new images.

Stability AI will use Amazon SageMaker to build and train machine learning models, reducing training time and costs by 58% compared to self-managed machine learning infrastructure. The company is provisioning one of the largest clusters of machine learning instances to run its open-source models on AWS using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), making it easier for developers to access those models. Going forward, Stability AI plans to use AWS machine learning and AI services to build and train future models to achieve the best performance at the lowest cost. Stability AI will also make its open-source models available on Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, the model hub of Amazon SageMaker, for all AWS customers.

"At Stability AI, our mission is to build the foundation to activate humanity's potential through AI," said Emad Mostaque, founder and CEO of Stability AI. "AWS has played an integral role in scaling our open-source foundation models across modalities. We are delighted to run these models on Amazon SageMaker to enable tens of thousands of developers and millions of users to leverage the power of AI with a robust set of tools. We look forward to seeing the amazing things that developers build and customers design and implement using collective intelligence and augmented technology."

"Only AWS offers the scale, reliability, and efficiency to deliver the next generation of AI with Stability AI, which will enable billions of people to create stunning art within seconds," said Bratin Saha, vice president of Machine Learning and AI Services at Amazon. "Amazon SageMaker will help Stability AI scale its use of machine learning with end-to-end tooling, empowering developers to innovate AI applications and dream up new use cases. We are excited to help them invent new products, services, and experiences for the world with the proven performance of one of the largest-ever clusters of machine learning instances in the cloud."

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 96 Availability Zones within 30 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Stability AI

Headquartered in London with developers distributed across the globe, Stability AI was founded to build the foundation to activate humanity's potential through artificial intelligence (AI). As the leader in multimodal, open-source AI model development and deployment, Stability AI collaborates with public and private sector partners to bring this next generation infrastructure to a global audience. For more information, visit https://stability.ai.

