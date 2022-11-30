DEEP Relief Introduces PEMF Therapy Options For Pain Relief

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) is a Non-Invasive Technique That is Designed to Alleviate Pain and Inflammation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / DEEP Relief, a deep tissue massage clinic located in Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce that they recently added Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) to their list of pain relief treatments.

What is PEMF Therapy?

PEMP Therapy is a non-invasive technique that can help alleviate pain and inflammation, all without the use of drugs. During a PEMF Therapy session, a gentle electric pulse is sent through the client's cells, which in turn can boost circulation, cellular metabolism and energy levels.

One way to think of PEMF Therapy is as a "recharging" of the cells, so that they can flush out the body's toxins while also absorbing nutrients more effectively.

How Does PEMF Therapy Work?

Copper coils are used during PEMF Therapy sessions to generate a magnetic field that passes through body cells. The process can help cells to open their membranes for easier nutrient absorption and removal of cellular waste. This, in turn, can lead to improved circulation, hydration, detoxification, oxygenation and a boost in adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production-as well as a reduction in inflammation and increase in healing.

PEMF Therapy at DEEP Relief

Dealing with chronic pain and low energy levels can be challenging. By adding PEMF Therapy to their service offerings, DEEP Relief can now help their clients heal acute and long-term injuries, and improve their mental and physical health.

DEEP Relief's PEMF specialists work with each client to customize a treatment plan that is designed to maximize results. They target specific areas and tailor the pulses depending on the healing the client needs.

Clients who have already tried PEMF therapy at DEEP Relief have done so in order to help treat a wide range of physical and mental health issues, including chronic fatigue, fractures, injuries, sciatica, anxiety, and depression.

About DEEP Relief

DEEP Relief is the leading massage clinic in Austin, Texas. Their staff of highly-qualified, licensed massage therapists are trained in their unique "DR Hit The Spot" method. This method incorporates long, gliding strokes for relaxation response, combined with muscle stripping, trigger point and acupressure techniques all centered around seven specific hot spots, known to contribute to the most common pain patterns. For more information, please visit https://deepreliefaustin.com/.

