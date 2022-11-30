Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference in London, U.K.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world's dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

