Data Bridge Market Research: Tomatoes Market to Receive Excellent Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Insights

Market Overview:

Tomatoes are basically round-shaped vegetables that can be eaten cooked or uncooked. They are edible, pulpy berries of the herb Solanum lycoperscium. They are of many colors such as red, yellow, orange, and many more. They are of many varieties having different tastes and applications.

Tomatoes have a wide application in the food and beverages industry. They are used in the production of soups, sauces, purees, juices, and ketchup among others. They are also used as raw vegetables in burgers, sandwiches, salads, pizza, and many more.

Tomatoes are an essential source in food processing industries having wide applications and also contain essential components useful for the human body. They help in maintaining blood pressure and healthy skin and also have anti-inflammatory action.

The factors driving the market growth are growing demand for tomatoes in food processing industries as well as the development and production of new varieties of tomatoes in the market. The factor restraining the market growth is fluctuations in the prices of tomatoes, which depend on various factors such as rain, temperature, and season. The opportunity for market growth is growing tomatoes with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Some of the factors that challenge market growth are rising post-harvesting losses due to lack of storage facilities.

Market players are more focused on new product development, partnership, and other strategies to increase their market share. Therefore, the rising standards and regulations laid by governmental bodies have to be followed by the manufacturer to sell their products into the market and to ensure the demand for consumers will boost the market growth. Whereas, the lack of technical expertise in small enterprises is likely to restrict market growth in the region.

Opportunities for Players:

Growing Tomatoes Using Artificial Intelligence

AI is a wide-ranging branch of computer science engaged in building smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. It is a growing part of everyday life and is also used in the agricultural sector. AI technology is focused on solving various problems to increase and optimize production and operation processes.

Advanced computational approaches are used in AI to solve many real-world issues. These methods can be used in the agricultural industry to conduct original research that will enhance the kind, speed, new variety, and protection. AI can automatically check crop quality, yield, pH value, nutrient proportion, amount of water needed, humidity, and oxygen components. Many nations use mini-bots to assess crop quality and ripeness in the agricultural industry. Mini-bots harvest ripe fruit and vegetables without damaging tomatoes' delicate skin.

Thus, growing tomatoes using AI is expected to offer opportunities for market growth due to getting high quality and high quantity yield per unit area.

Recent Developments

In July 2020 , the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assisted the national Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI) in developing new tomato varieties by irradiation. The Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius turned to nuclear technology to create new tomato types that could flourish in the rising temperatures. Farmers are now using the new heat-tolerant, high-yielding tomato seeds.

, the in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assisted the national Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI) in developing new tomato varieties by irradiation. The Indian Ocean nation of turned to nuclear technology to create new tomato types that could flourish in the rising temperatures. Farmers are now using the new heat-tolerant, high-yielding tomato seeds. In July 2022 , Totam Seeds presented a new variety, SH 9133, a cherry tomato with a bright yellow color and a strong, sweet flavor. This new variety will increase tomato consumption opportunities and can be used as a fundamental ingredient for adding flavor, freshness, and aesthetic appeal to many dishes.

Some of the major players operating in the Tomatoes market are:

Houwelings,

Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers,

CASALASCO - SOCIETÀ AGRICOLA S.p.A.,

Tomato Growers Supply Company,

Magic Sun,

Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd.,

PACIFIC RIM PRODUCE,

PRODUCE, Duijvestijn Tomaten,

Mucci Int 'l Mrktg Inc.,

'l Mrktg Inc., R&L Holt Ltd.,

West Coast Tomato, LLC,

Royalpride,

Nature Fresh Farms.,

REDSTAR Sales BV,

Streef Produce Ltd.,

Hnatiuk Gardens,

Aylmer Family Farm,

Exeter Produce,

AppHarvest, and

MASTRONARDI PRODUCE LTD

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Tomatoes market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Tomatoes Market

Market Dynamics: Tomatoes Market

Government Initiatives to Boost Tomato Production and the Agricultural Sector

With the increasing population and higher demand for fruits and fresh vegetables, the government has put several efforts into increasing the production and processing of the crops. Through much R&D in science and technology, the government has come up with many initiatives to increase tomato production to fulfill the demand for tomatoes and other agricultural products. The government funds research institutions such as the California Tomato Research Institute, Agriculture Research Service (ARS), and ICAR-IIHR in India to develop new varieties such as Pusa Ruby, Pusa Gaurav, and Chhuhara. These high-yielding varieties give more yield and are also more disease and pest-resistant, which is very important for higher production and makes them less prone to natural disasters.

Thus, various initiatives taken by government bodies to promote the production and processing of tomatoes will accelerate market growth.

Surging Growth for Tomatoes in the Food Processing Industry

The B2B market needs tomatoes since they are utilized as a raw material to make other processed tomato products. Tomatoes are used in various forms, including juice, paste, puree, diced/peeled tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, sauces, and ready-to-eat curries. There are numerous uses for processed tomato products in the food sector such as in snacks, culinary, hotels, restaurants, and fast food retail chains. They can be eaten both cooked and uncooked and have a high demand in the global market. Because of rapid urbanization, consumers in emerging and developed countries are enticed to eat readymade foods and tomato-processed products. To meet the growing demand, processed food manufacturers and tomato paste processors focus on ready-to-eat products.

With the growing number of working groups and millennial populations, the demand for tomato and its various forms has increased massively in the fast food sector, resulting and café, university dining halls, hotels, inns, catering, and food processing industries, which ultimately contribute towards the market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Tomatoes Market

By Type

Cherry Tomatoes

Grape Tomatoes

Tomatoes Roma Tomatoes

Beefsteak Tomatoes

Heirloom Tomatoes

Tomatoes On The Vine

Green Tomatoes

By Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

By Category

Conventional

Organic

By End User

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail Industry

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Regional Analysis/Insights: Tomatoes Market

The countries covered in this Tomatoes Market Report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global tomatoes market in terms of market share and revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to strong market players and high demand for tomato products in the Asia-Pacific region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5.Global Tomatoes Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Tomatoes Market, By Type

8. Global Tomatoes Market, By Product Type

9. Global Tomatoes Market, By Gene Synthesis Type

10. Global Tomatoes Market, By Category

11. Global Tomatoes Market, By End User

12. Global Tomatoes Market, By Distribution Channel

13. Global Tomatoes Market, By Region

14. Global Tomatoes Market: Company Landscape

15. SWOT Analyses

16. Company Profile

17. Questionnaires

18. Related Reports

