CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Sidoti's Virtual Winter Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The presentation will be held at 2:30pm EST and will feature comments from CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast here.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

