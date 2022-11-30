SellGPU Celebrates Thousands of Satisfied Customers and Its Rise to Become the Leading Marketplace for Used Computer Components

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Founded in 2014, SellGPU has built its reputation on trust, integrity, same-day payments, and a process that has been refined to reduce friction for customers looking to sell their used computer components.

These core principles and more have helped SellGPU rise from humble beginnings to become the leading marketplace for used computer parts, having successfully serviced thousands of satisfied customers.

This quarter, SellGPU celebrates this milestone, highlighting its pioneering methods that make semiconductor recycling fast, accessible, and valuable for everyone.

An Innovative Approach to Improving Computer Component and Semiconductor Upgrade Cycles

In 2022, over 100 million computers were sold worldwide. But perhaps a statistic more staggering than the number of computers sold, is the number of computers, game consoles, and components that find their way to the dump come time to upgrade or replace.

A recent report found that society's love of technology results in the accumulation of over 50 million tons of e-waste globally each year. Not only is the environmental impact of this practice immeasurable, but it also leaves a lot of value behind that could have otherwise been recaptured through the sale of used parts and/or recycling programs.

SellGPU offers a better, more environmentally friendly approach, specializing in trade-ins for consumers and businesses alike, including IT Asset Disposal (ITAD). Today, SellGPU has risen to become the world's leading recycler of used GPUs and is a major recycler of used computer components spanning categories including but not limited to GPUs, CPUs, Motherboards, Desktop RAM, Laptop RAM, Server RAM, SSDs, M.2s, Server Processors, HHDs, PSUs, and more.

Helping Customers Sell Used Computer Components for Cash

Electronic storerooms and consumer households around the world are filled with outdated technology. Working parts are swapped out for the latest and greatest models, and the old ones are left to collect dust, or worse, rot in a landfill. What many people don't realize is that their old devices still have value. In fact, there's a booming market for used computer parts-if one knows where to look.

Since 2014 SellGPU has helped its customers sell computer, gaming, and server components instantly for cash. Having streamlined the process, consumers looking to replace or upgrade their existing hardware can now effectively sell those old components and recapture value that would have otherwise been tossed aside.

A Streamlined Process

Today's businesses and consumers are busier than ever before, with little time to consider selling used computer or gaming components on tedious marketplaces or through classified ads.

Understanding the need for a streamlined (and better) process, SellGPU developed a platform that reduced friction and made the process of selling used parts simple, efficient, and effective.

Those interested in selling used computers, server components, game consoles, or parts can do so by following a few simple steps.

How the Process Works

Box It Up: Individuals looking to sell used parts, computers, or consoles can use their own boxes, or request a box and packing material for free. Free Pickup or Drop Off: Sellers can request pickup from FedEx, UPS, or USPS online so there's no need for travel, or take the box to a designated retail location that has daily shipping service. Testing Upon Arrival: Once SellGPU has received the items they are tested and evaluated to ensure they are in the condition listed. Same Day Payment: Sellers receive lightning-fast same-day payment for their items, with convenient options including PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH, Wire, and even cryptocurrency (BTC and ETH).

Parts and Services

SellGPU Buys Used Parts and Hardware Including:

PCs and laptops

Tablets

Gaming consoles

Hard drives (SSDs, M.2s)

Motherboards

CPUs / GPUs

RAM

Server CPUs

Server RAM

And more…

New Products Available for Trade-In:

Mac Mini

GoPro

Steam Deck

Projectors

Loyalty Program (coming soon)

About SellGPU

Founded in 2014, SellGPU is an industry-leading marketplace for used computer components, pioneering methods that make semiconductor recycling fast, accessible, and profitable.

SellGPU has successfully serviced thousands of satisfied customers, earning it featured publications in over 40 technology news outlets.

Those interested in learning more about SellGPU or in selling, trading in, or purchasing used computer or gaming components are encouraged to visit the official website for more information.

