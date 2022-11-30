Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Gokhshtein Media, media leader in blockchain and Web3 technology, has been announced as a media partner for the Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference , which will take place on December 7, 2022, at Pier Sixty in New York City.

Members of the Gokhshtein Media management will also be available to hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We're looking forward to being at the Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference and getting valuable insights from the amazing speaker lineup Benzinga has put together," said David Gokhshtein. "Few events offer access to such big names and networking opportunities as Benzinga does."

"It's an honor to count on the presence of a media partner at the level of Gokhshtein Media at our NYC event," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference in NYC will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the crypto space to your back yard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

To register and access please follow this link.

Why Attend Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Get priceless insights from the world's leading crypto investors, all in one place. Hear directly from hundreds of industry insiders and dozens of project creators like Kevin O'Leary, Anthony Scaramucci, Greg Solano, and many more.

About Gokhshtein Media

Gokhshtein Media was founded in 2018 with a vision to educate the public on web3 and blockchain technology. Gokhshtein Media provides thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors credible information about the ever-changing blockchain and web3 industries. From thought- provoking news, educational deep-dives, podcasts and Twitter events to driving innovative marketing campaigns and expanding communities for industry brands, Gokhshtein Media informs, inspires, and empowers their audiences, and demonstrates repeatable results for their clients.

About Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference

Benzinga's Future of Crypto Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of crypto entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tova Citrin (tova@benzinga.com)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146314