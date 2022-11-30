SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

" We're pleased with our third quarter results and the early traction of our refined go-to-market strategy as identity continues to be a long-term, strategic investment for our customers," said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. " With our Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, the market's leading identity cloud platforms, we are delivering the innovation and simplicity our customers need to solve their complex identity challenges. We remain focused on go-to-market execution, spend efficiency measures, and increasing profitability as we navigate an evolving macro environment."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue was $481 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $466 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year.

: Total revenue was $481 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $466 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. RPO : RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.85 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year. cRPO, which is contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.58 billion , up 34% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

: RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.85 billion, an increase of 21% year-over-year. cRPO, which is contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.58 billion up 34% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Calculated Billings: Total calculated billings was $532 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year.

Total calculated billings was $532 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year. GAAP Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $207 million, or (43)% of total revenue, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $199 million, or (57)% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $207 million, or (43)% of total revenue, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $199 million, or (57)% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Income/Loss: Non-GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, or 0.1% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $10 million, or (3)% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, or 0.1% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $10 million, or (3)% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $209 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $221 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $1.32, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $1.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP net loss was $209 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $221 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $1.32, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $1.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss: Non-GAAP net loss was $1 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $11 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.00, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.07 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $11 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.00, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.07 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash Flow : Net cash provided by operations was $10 million, or 2% of total revenue, compared to net cash provided by operations of $37 million, or 11% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $6 million, or 1% of total revenue, compared to $33 million, or 10% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

: Net cash provided by operations was $10 million, or 2% of total revenue, compared to net cash provided by operations of $37 million, or 11% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $6 million, or 1% of total revenue, compared to $33 million, or 10% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.47 billion at October 31, 2022.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below.

Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $488 million to $490 million, representing a growth rate of 27% to 28% year-over-year;

Current RPO of $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion, representing a growth rate of 21% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP operating income of $15 million to $17 million; and

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.09 to $0.10, assuming diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 175 million.

For the full year fiscal 2023, the Company now expects:

Total revenue of $1.836 billion to $1.838 billion, representing a growth rate of 41% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP operating loss of $41 million to $39 million; and

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.26, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 158 million.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Okta has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of Okta's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are not available without unreasonable effort.

Sales Leadership Transition:

Okta also announced today that Susan St. Ledger, President, Worldwide Field Operations, is retiring at the end of the fiscal year on January 31, 2023. If a successor is not in place prior to that date, Todd McKinnon will act as interim leader of Worldwide Field Operations. St. Ledger will remain with the company in an advisory role to allow for a smooth transition.

" We sincerely thank Susan for her contributions and dedication to Okta. She's a true professional and we wish her well in her retirement," said McKinnon. " As we continue on our journey to free everyone to safely use any technology, we are resolute in our commitment to our over 17,000 customers. We are still early in a massive opportunity and we look forward to bringing in a go-to-market leader to take Okta to the next level."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, current calculated billings and calculated billings. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring costs related to lease impairments in connection with the closing of certain leased facilities, amortization of debt discount, amortization of debt issuance costs and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt. Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the adoption of ASU 2020-06 under the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2022, as applicable.

Okta believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by the Company's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Okta encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

About Okta

Okta is the World's Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We're building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

OKTA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 465,856 $ 336,702 $ 1,299,181 $ 879,881 Professional services and other 15,186 13,978 48,611 37,305 Total revenue 481,042 350,680 1,347,792 917,186 Cost of revenue: Subscription(1) 117,306 91,048 344,524 227,903 Professional services and other(1) 20,347 18,626 61,988 49,000 Total cost of revenue 137,653 109,674 406,512 276,903 Gross profit 343,389 241,006 941,280 640,283 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 148,484 130,535 465,971 321,805 Sales and marketing(1) 289,984 203,878 807,110 548,749 General and administrative(1) 111,520 105,149 322,549 322,406 Total operating expenses 549,988 439,562 1,595,630 1,192,960 Operating loss (206,599 ) (198,556 ) (654,350 ) (552,677 ) Interest expense (2,805 ) (23,144 ) (8,588 ) (68,776 ) Interest income and other, net 4,235 1,056 10,660 7,622 Loss on conversion of debt — — — (179 ) Interest and other, net 1,430 (22,088 ) 2,072 (61,333 ) Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (205,169 ) (220,644 ) (652,278 ) (614,010 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,728 667 9,804 (6,785 ) Net loss $ (208,897 ) $ (221,311 ) $ (662,082 ) $ (607,225 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.32 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (4.21 ) $ (4.17 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 158,708 153,756 157,344 145,782

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 17,106 $ 13,455 $ 51,509 $ 33,843 Cost of professional services and other 3,563 3,376 11,016 8,879 Research and development 69,208 56,573 208,330 129,998 Sales and marketing 41,515 39,248 120,299 101,602 General and administrative 39,593 43,133 120,533 133,289 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 170,985 $ 155,785 $ 511,687 $ 407,611

OKTA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) October 31, January 31, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,624 $ 260,134 Short-term investments 2,223,538 2,241,657 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 380,754 397,509 Deferred commissions 84,454 74,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,567 66,605 Total current assets 3,006,937 3,040,633 Property and equipment, net 60,884 65,488 Operating lease right-of-use assets 125,207 147,940 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 195,146 191,029 Intangible assets, net 261,825 316,968 Goodwill 5,400,275 5,401,343 Other assets 43,462 42,294 Total assets $ 9,093,736 $ 9,205,695 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,122 $ 20,203 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 100,086 89,315 Accrued compensation 110,399 143,805 Convertible senior notes, net 5,217 16,194 Deferred revenue 1,044,622 973,289 Total current liabilities 1,309,446 1,242,806 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 2,191,547 1,815,714 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 148,906 170,611 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 17,833 22,933 Other liabilities, noncurrent 18,392 31,775 Total liabilities 3,686,124 3,283,839 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 15 15 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 7,785,753 7,749,716 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,064 ) (12,009 ) Accumulated deficit (2,322,093 ) (1,815,867 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,407,612 5,921,856 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,093,736 $ 9,205,695

OKTA, INC. SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021(1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (662,082 ) $ (607,225 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 511,687 407,611 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 87,999 76,631 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,340 64,478 Amortization of deferred commissions 60,791 40,041 Deferred income taxes 3,383 (13,606 ) Non-cash charitable contributions 2,469 5,649 Lease impairment charges 14,461 — Loss on conversion of debt — 179 Net gain on strategic investments (1,873 ) (5,665 ) Other, net 1,872 (267 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,968 (29,561 ) Deferred commissions (82,589 ) (92,183 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,989 ) 5,356 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,659 16,564 Accounts payable 29,794 (195 ) Accrued compensation (30,629 ) 19,488 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,950 ) 22,537 Operating lease liabilities (21,782 ) (17,280 ) Deferred revenue 66,233 198,035 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,762 90,587 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalization of internal-use software costs (7,773 ) (2,348 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,377 ) (5,800 ) Purchases of securities available for sale and other (872,035 ) (1,333,504 ) Proceeds from maturities and redemption of securities available for sale 848,519 1,118,448 Proceeds from sales of securities available for sale and other — 228,344 Purchases of intangible assets (2,497 ) (113 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,060 ) (215,129 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47,223 ) (210,102 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for conversions of convertible senior notes (6 ) (26 ) Proceeds from hedges related to convertible senior notes 1 2 Proceeds from stock option exercises 14,610 41,054 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 18,960 17,417 Net cash provided by financing activities 33,565 58,447 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,747 ) (494 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,643 ) (61,562 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 272,656 448,630 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 259,013 $ 387,068

(1) The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the prior period has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation. These reclassifications had no impact on the aggregate cash flow classifications as previously reported.

OKTA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition and integration-related expenses. Acquisition and integration-related expenses include transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred through the one-year anniversary of transaction close.

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 343,389 $ 241,006 $ 941,280 $ 640,283 Add: Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue 20,669 16,831 62,525 42,722 Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,393 11,335 34,102 23,056 Acquisition and integration-related expenses — 658 459 1,316 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 375,451 $ 269,830 $ 1,038,366 $ 707,377 Gross margin 71 % 69 % 70 % 70 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78 % 77 % 77 % 77 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and Non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses and restructuring costs related to lease impairments in connection with the closing of certain leased facilities. Acquisition and integration-related expenses include transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred through the one-year anniversary of transaction close.

Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we updated our definition of Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and Non-GAAP operating margin to include restructuring costs as defined in the preceding paragraph.

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating loss $ (206,599 ) $ (198,556 ) $ (654,350 ) $ (552,677 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 170,985 155,785 511,687 407,611 Non-cash charitable contributions 455 1,986 2,469 5,649 Amortization of acquired intangibles 21,262 21,204 63,711 42,795 Acquisition and integration-related expenses — 10,060 6,555 46,664 Restructuring costs 14,161 — 14,161 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 264 $ (9,521 ) $ (55,767 ) $ (49,958 ) Operating margin (43 )% (57 )% (49 )% (60 )% Non-GAAP operating margin — % (3 )% (4 )% (5 )%

Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Margin and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Basic and Diluted

We define Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net margin as GAAP net loss and GAAP net margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contributions, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring costs related to lease impairments in connection with the closing of certain leased facilities, amortization of debt discount, amortization of debt issuance costs and loss on early extinguishment and conversion of debt. Acquisition and integration-related expenses include transaction costs and other non-recurring incremental costs incurred through the one-year anniversary of transaction close. Adjustments reflect the adoption of ASU 2020-06 under the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2022, as applicable.

Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we updated our definition of Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net margin to include restructuring costs as defined in the preceding paragraph.

We define Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic, as Non-GAAP net loss divided by GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted.

We define Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted, as Non-GAAP net loss divided by GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted adjusted for the potentially dilutive effect of (i) employee equity incentive plans, excluding the impact of unrecognized stock-based compensation expense, and (ii) convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrants. In addition, Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted, includes the impact of our note hedge and capped call agreements on convertible senior notes outstanding, as applicable. The note hedge and capped call agreements are intended to offset potential dilution to our Class A common stock upon any conversion or settlement of the convertible senior notes under certain circumstances. Accordingly, we did not record any adjustments for the potential impact of the convertible senior notes outstanding under the if-converted method.

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (208,897 ) $ (221,311 ) $ (662,082 ) $ (607,225 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 170,985 155,785 511,687 407,611 Non-cash charitable contributions 455 1,986 2,469 5,649 Amortization of acquired intangibles 21,262 21,204 63,711 42,795 Acquisition and integration-related expenses — 10,060 6,555 46,664 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs(1) 1,445 21,698 4,340 64,478 Loss on conversion of debt(1) — — — 179 Restructuring costs 14,161 — 14,161 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (589 ) $ (10,578 ) $ (59,159 ) $ (39,849 ) Net margin (43 )% (63 )% (49 )% (66 )% Non-GAAP net margin — % (3 )% (4 )% (4 )% Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 158,708 153,756 157,344 145,782 Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive securities — — — — Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted 158,708 153,756 157,344 145,782 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.32 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (4.21 ) $ (4.17 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ — $ (0.07 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.27 )

(1) Reflects the adoption of ASU 2020-06 under the modified retrospective method effective February 1, 2022.

OKTA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

We define Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment, net of sales proceeds, and capitalized internal-use software costs. Free cash flow margin is calculated as Free cash flow divided by total revenue.

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,980 $ 37,120 $ 9,762 $ 90,587 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,884 ) (1,766 ) (9,377 ) (5,800 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,377 ) (1,970 ) (7,773 ) (2,348 ) Free cash flow $ 5,719 $ 33,384 $ (7,388 ) $ 82,439 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 21,489 $ 101,459 $ (47,223 ) $ (210,102 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 5,633 $ 9,214 $ 33,565 $ 58,447 Free cash flow margin 1 % 10 % (1 )% 9 %

Calculated Billings

We define Calculated Billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, net of acquired deferred revenue, and less the change in unbilled receivables, net of acquired unbilled receivables, in the period.

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 481,042 $ 350,680 $ 1,347,792 $ 917,186 Add: Deferred revenue, current (end of period) 1,044,622 759,914 1,044,622 759,914 Unbilled receivables, current (beginning of period) 4,530 3,409 3,228 2,604 Acquired unbilled receivables, current — — — 2,327 Less: Deferred revenue, current (beginning of period) (994,097 ) (721,808 ) (973,289 ) (502,738 ) Unbilled receivables, current (end of period) (5,106 ) (5,085 ) (5,106 ) (5,085 ) Acquired deferred revenue, current — (900 ) — (61,422 ) Current Calculated Billings 530,991 386,210 1,417,247 1,112,786 Add: Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 17,833 17,958 17,833 17,958 Less: Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (17,187 ) (15,489 ) (22,933 ) (10,860 ) Acquired deferred revenue, noncurrent — — — (4,817 ) Calculated Billings $ 531,637 $ 388,679 $ 1,412,147 $ 1,115,067

