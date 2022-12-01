ThunderSoft, announced today it has joined the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program. This designation helps customers discover partner software solutions that are validated by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Solutions Architects to integrate with Amazon SageMaker.

Joining the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program differentiates ThunderSoft as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon SageMaker and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers. The Amazon SageMaker Ready Program helps customers quickly and easily find AWS Partners that can help accelerate their machine learning (ML) adoption by providing out-of-the-box abstractions for most common challenges in ML that build on top of the foundational capabilities Amazon SageMaker provides.

Amazon SageMaker offers a robust set of capabilities and AWS Partners help extend its value by integrating these capabilities with their solutions. By providing customers with a catalog of solutions that lift the complexities of ML, the Amazon SageMaker Ready Program will broaden the user base and increase customer adoption. Amazon SageMaker Ready Program members offer AWS customers Amazon SageMaker-supported products that offer Amazon SageMaker both in AWS Partner solutions they already know, or offer products that simplify each step of the ML model building. These applications are validated by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure customers have a consistent experience using the software.

Customers can review the Amazon SageMaker Ready Partner product catalog to confirm their preferred vendor solutions are already integrated with Amazon SageMaker. Customers can also discover, browse by category or ML model deployment challenges, and select partner software solutions for their specific ML development needs.

"ThunderSoft is proud to become an Amazon SageMaker Ready Partner," said Pengcheng Zou, Executive President, ThunderSoft. "We are committed to empowering customers' intelligent transformation with the latest operating system and AI technologies. TurboX Inspection Solution leveraging ThunderSoft's technologies and cloud benefits delivered through Amazon SageMaker, allows our customers to significantly reduce complexity and costs often associated with developing deep learning applications, so as to efficiently adapt to the constant changes regarding product form and specification."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions that support AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

ThunderSoft TurboX Inspection Solution can support customers from all over the world with the one-stop AI vision solution. The solution has feature-rich industrial detection algorithms for liquid-crystal display (LCD) panel, 3D cover, silicon, and electrical equipment, all of which can help customers get started within months, improve the test quality and efficiency, increase the product yield, and save costs. Thanks to Amazon SageMaker, which gives TurboX Inspection Solution customers access to helpful services for their intelligent transformation. Until now, TurboX Inspection Solution has been used for product detection in fields such as LCD panel, electronic products, cosmetics and automobile industries.

ThunderSoft, the world leading intelligent operating system products and technologies provider, has been continuously accumulating and innovating in the operating system field, with its business expanding gradually from smart terminals to AIoT, smart vehicle and smart industries. It was successfully listed in 2015, which leads it to be China's first listed technical company specialized in the intelligent operating system. Till now, the subsidiaries and R&D centers of ThunderSoft have covered more than 40 cities around the world, with a total of over 10,000 employees.

