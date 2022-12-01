India added 9.3 GW of utility-scale solar in the first nine months of 2022, as well as 1.3 GW of rooftop capacity and 600 MW of offgrid PV projects.From pv magazine India India added about 11.2 GW of new solar capacity in the January-September period. Utility-scale PV additions hit 9.3 GW, rooftop capacity reached 1.3 GW, and off-grid installations stood at 600 MW, according to a new report by JMK Research. The nation had reached about 60.8 GW of cumulative solar capacity as of Sept. 30. About half of that is concentrated in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. In the third quarter, ...

