Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (CSE: YY) ("Yellow Stem" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Product Distribution Agreement (the Distribution Agreement") with Sweet Poison Spirits S de RL de CV, a Mexican company headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Sweet Poison Spirits LLC, a California limited liability corporation headquartered in San Diego, California (collectively, "Sweet Poison"). The Distribution Agreement grants the Company the worldwide distribution rights to Sweet Poison's premium Tequila and Mezcal products under the "Sweet Poison" brand names for an initial period of ten years, renewable for a further ten years and beyond.

In consideration of the rights and licences granted by Sweet Poison to the Company, Yellow Stem will issue and deliver an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of US$0.20 per share, subject to resale restrictions as follows:

25% of the Shares will become free-trading four months following the date of issuance ("Closing"); an additional 25% of the Shares will become free-trading 12 months following Closing; an additional 25% of the Shares will become free-trading 18 months following Closing; and the remaining 25% of the Shares will become free-trading 24 months following Closing.

The Distribution Agreement also provides for the Company to engage two principals of Sweet Poison as consultants on terms to be negotiated, and for Sweet Poison to have board representation with two directors being appointed to Yellow Stem's Board.

Concurrent with the Distribution Agreement, the Company also entered into an agreement (the "Option Agreement") with the shareholders of Sweet Poison, whereby the Company was granted the option to acquire all of the shares of Sweet Poison subject to the Company fulfilling its obligations under the Distribution Agreement. The terms of the Option Agreement include:

The option price is US$1,000,000; The option may be exercised by the Company at any time after 24 months from the date of the Option Agreement and prior to 36 months; The option price will be payable as to US$400,000 in cash and US$600,000 in common shares of Yellow Stem (the "Shares"), as follows:

one-third (US$133,333 in cash and US$200,000 in Shares) upon exercise of the option, based on a share price of US$0.20 per share; an additional one-third (US$133,333 in cash and US$200,000 in Shares) on or before 12 months following the exercise of the option, based on a share price calculated as the volume weighted average price per Share for the 10 trading days prior to issue ("VWAP"); and the remaining one-third on or before 18 months following the exercise of the option, based on the then current VWAP. Subject to regulatory policies, the Company will pay Finder's Fees of 10% on each of the Sweet Poison transactions, such Finder's Fees payable in the form of Yellow Stem shares at a deemed price of US$0.20 per share.

Closing under the Distribution Agreement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Sweet Poison Spirits:

Sweet Poison Spirits are creators and distributors of premium quality spirits. The company is committed to respecting traditional and ancestral processes, sustainability and the environment. For more on Sweet Poison, visit www.sweetpoisonspirits.com.

