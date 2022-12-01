Asante Capital Group ("Asante"), a leading independent private equity placement and advisory group, today announced the opening of its Munich office as part of the firm's strategic initiatives to connect European GPs with allocators worldwide. George Lyons will serve as Director of the Munich office.

Over the past 12 years, Asante has become a leader at connecting GPs with LPs worldwide. Established across three continents, with 65 professionals, the firm is expanding its presence to continental Europe with this new office. Having deep-rooted networks across the continent, this will further enhance Asante's direct, on the ground access to investors throughout the region, enabling greater support to their GP clients with unique, tailored relationships. The BaFin license will ensure the office remains compliant with European Union regulations.

"Our Munich office will enable us to build on Asante's proven history of successful fundraises in Europe, working seamlessly with our existing London team to provide clients with the most effective solutions for European, North American and Asian-based GPs," said George Lyons. Asante will look to further enhance their capabilities by actively hiring individuals in the Munich office with deep, first-hand knowledge of the German and wider European markets. George's experience includes nearly a decade of primary fundraising and placements across EMEA.

"George is an experienced fundraiser with a very strong global network, particularly in the European space. With the opening of this new beachhead in Europe, we are excited to grow and better support our client base of GPs around the world," said Warren Hibbert, co-founder and Managing Partner at Asante. "With GPs facing a tougher fundraising environment than ever before amid fundraising compression and market uncertainty, ensuring we're able to continue generating successful outcomes by remaining very close to our stakeholders is vital."

About Asante

Asante Capital Group is a leading independent private equity placement and advisory group. Founded in 2010, the firm has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, and Munich. The team has advised on over $80 billion of successful private capital raisings across the globe, raising capital from North American, European, Middle East and Asia-Pacific-based investors. Asante specializes in GP advisory and fundraising support across primary, direct and secondary investments.

