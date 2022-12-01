SpectrumX informed by official letter of intent that its Spectricept Care+ Hands hand sanitiser will be added to NHS Supply Chain's approved NHS supplier list

Spectricept Care+ Hands is the first high-level disinfectant fully validated as a non-irritant for skin. This unique biocide product will aid healthcare professionals in reducing infection rates and improving patient care

Damien Hancox, SpectrumX CEO, says win is a "pivotal" moment for the Company, as it highlights the superior performance of Spectricept Care+ and the Company's sustainable manufacturing and supply chain credentials, ensuring strong compliance with NHS standards

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, today announces that it has officially been informed, via a letter of intent from NHS Supply Chain, that it will become a licensed NHS supplier for its hand sanitiser product, Spectricept Care+ Hands, which will be listed on the Hand Hygiene and Associated Products and Services Tender within the non-alcohol-based hand disinfectant lot, as of May 2023.

The Company was informed that, in addition to pricing and product efficacy, its application was judged favourably on compliance to the NHS social model, which focuses on sustainability and supply chain to help the NHS meet its net zero goals. As a result, SpectrumX will be awarded a tender framework agreement to become an approved NHS supplier, allowing NHS healthcare facilities to purchase the Company's patent-pending hand sanitiser. The framework agreement will have an initial term of 36 months with an option to extend incrementally for up to a total period of 48 months.

NHS Supply Chain is a logistics company that manages the sourcing, delivery, and supply of healthcare and food products to the NHS and other healthcare organisations in England and Wales. Buyers and procurement teams at NHS Trusts, GP and dentistry surgeries, care homes, and other facilities purchase through the NHS Supply Chain catalogue.

Spectricept Care+ Hands is a novel alcohol-free, high-level, broad-spectrum disinfectant that contains hypochlorous acid (HOCl) as the active ingredient, as well as three non-active ingredients. This patent-pending formulation gives Spectricept Care+ Hands superior lab-tested efficacy, product stability, and a markedly longer shelf life compared to other HOCl products. There is currently no equivalent product on the market, as it is effective against bacterial spores, including Clostridium difficile (C. diff), which is common in healthcare facilities and causes a potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal infection. Current national infection prevention guidelines for spores recommends soap and water as the best practice, however, as a new biocide, Spectricept Care+ Hands aims to reduce infection rates and improve patient care.

SpectrumX creates its products with sustainability in mind, from design through development. The Company manufactures its Spectricept products in the UK and sources from sites from within a 14-mile radius of its facility in Knutsford, Cheshire. It uses 30% recycled plastics in every bottle, and in 2022, the Company installed a system to use the reverse osmosis by-product for greywater.

The Spectricept line of products, currently consisting of the hand sanitiser and a body wash, are broad-spectrum, pH-neutral, high-level disinfectants. The active ingredient is the Company's patent-pending, stabilised form of HOCl, effective against spores, Tuberculosis, viruses, yeasts, fungi and bacteria on skin.

SpectrumX will also submit a hand hygiene tender bid to supply Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Damien Hancox, CEO of SpectrumX, said: "We are thrilled that we've succeeded, through this rigorous tender process, in becoming an approved NHS supplier with NHS Supply Chain. This is a pivotal step for SpectrumX and our Spectricept hand sanitiser, as it represents a significant commercial opportunity for us. The NHS accounts for approximately 80% of all healthcare spending, and becoming a licensed supplier is a key part of our growth strategy. We look forward to growing awareness about Spectricept with the infection prevention community and bringing our highly effective hand sanitiser to NHS staff and patients."

ENDS

For Investors

SpectrumX is currently conducting a pre-IPO capital raise in advance of a planned listing on the London Stock Exchange. Interested prospective investors can learn more at https://spectrumx.com/investor-relations.

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on bringing to market an innovative respiratory infection therapy and the roll-out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients. Both products utilise unique, patent-pending HOCl formulations. HOCl is naturally occurring in human white blood cells and is a key contributor in the immune response to infection. HOCl also has direct killing activity against bacteria, viruses and fungi. It is well-tolerated in humans while also being the most effective known disinfectant when used on surfaces. For more on SpectrumX, visit www.spectrumx.com.

