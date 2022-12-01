JetLearn, the Amsterdam-based online academy that helps children learn new-age technology skills, today announces it has been selected as one of HolonIQ's most promising EdTech startups, and included in their annual Europe EdTech 200 list. ??JetLearn is one of the five companies in the "STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) for Kids" category in this prestigious list.

HolonIQ identifies the most innovative and promising education technology companies globally. The companies in the EdTech 200 list are rated on the quality of their product, the strength of the team and their market momentum.

Abhishek Bahl, Founder of JetLearn, comments "Schools are preparing children for the jobs of today, not for the jobs of tomorrow. Our mission is to empower the next generation with a foundation in new-age technology skills like Web3, AI, and Robotics in a fun and inspiring way. JetLearn is the fastest-growing company in this sector, backed by the trust from parent communities in more than 46 countries globally. We are delighted to be included in HolonIQ's annual EdTech 200 list, which is testament to the importance of the problem we are solving."

About JetLearn

JetLearn is the world's first Web3 online academy for primary and secondary school-age children with learners in 46 countries. JetLearn's mission is to empower children with a foundation in new-age technology skills like Web3, AI and Robotics in an inspiring and hyper-personalised way. JetLearn's technology platform powers live 1:1 online lessons, fun-learning workshops and trains children for competitive hackathons via its world-leading curriculum and top inspirational teachers.

