Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV11 ISIN: DK0061152170 Ticker-Symbol: RVY 
Frankfurt
01.12.22
08:01 Uhr
7,780 Euro
+0,040
+0,52 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVSING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVSING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022 | 11:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to a directed issue.
The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 2
December 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061152170          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Rovsing            
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 473,241 shares (DKK 23,662,050)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,987 shares (DKK 149,350)   
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  476,228 shares (DKK 23,811,400)
------------------------------------------------------
Price:         DKK 57.80           
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 50             
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ROV              
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                  36995
------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
ROVSING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.