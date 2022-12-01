Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to a directed issue. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 2 December 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061152170 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rovsing ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 473,241 shares (DKK 23,662,050) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 2,987 shares (DKK 149,350) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 476,228 shares (DKK 23,811,400) ------------------------------------------------------ Price: DKK 57.80 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 50 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 36995 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66