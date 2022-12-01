Assen, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Messier 87 (M87) is a fully decentralized ultra-secured black hole for private transactions on the Ethereum network to facilitate anonymous, private, and fungible transactions. Open Hatch is the latest feature of Messier. It is a decentralized application that helps mediate P2P and B2B transactions in such a way that they can be performed safely and securely on the blockchain. It does this by holding a buyer's funds in an immutable pool, where they are securely held until a seller fulfills their agreed upon arrangement with the other party involved in the transaction.





Users will be able to subscribe to the Explorers platform, which allows content creators to set up highly customizable landing pages, capable of providing exclusive content to their paid subscribers, hosting fundraising campaigns, and allowing users to tip them directly.

In a future update, Open Hatch will also allow businesses to set up corporate landing pages and assign employees with company branded verification badges, allowing them to create contractual agreements and transactions directly within the application.

Currently, Open Hatch supports the use of M87, XEN, HEX, SHIB, CULT, VERSE, USDC, and USDT.

