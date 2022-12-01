Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

Nass Valley Gardens Announces It Has Contracted Its Reg A+ Capital Raise Team



01-Dec-2022 / 12:25 CET/CEST



Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is poised to begin its Reg A capital raise when its Form 1-A is submitted and approved by the SEC WEST PALM BEACH, FL via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gardens Inc., a Nevada registered C-Corp and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF)(FSE:3NVN), announced today it has finalized and contracted its Reg A+ public offering team. Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. CEO Michael Semler stated, "We have assembled and contracted our team to launch our Regulation A+ offering. LifeWater Media will lead our marketing efforts and DealMaker will be our technical platform, along with Hybrid Financial as our IR team. Equiniti will handle our shareholder services. Nass Valley Gardens is excited to be working with these leading partners and we're pleased to update our investors and stakeholders as to our Reg A+ progress." Pending SEC approval, Nass Valley Gardens will launch a public campaign to raise up to $75M in capital (though the company cannot guarantee it will meet this goal) and use the funds to acquire identified businesses, add to its product lines, and expand its sales channels. ABOUT NASS VALLEY GARDENS INC. Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is a subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG), a publicly traded company on the CSE. In 2019, Nass Valley Gateway Ltd began focusing on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based CBD products and purchased Nass Valley Gardens Inc and its lineup of CBD products sold via retail, wholesale, direct, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gardens' products target the pain remediation, sleep, focus, dermatology, anti-aging, pet, hair, and beauty markets. We seek Safe Harbor. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities mentioned above. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933. Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

Phone: 609-651-0032

E-mail: michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



