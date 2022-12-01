New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - New York-based WanderAbout unveils its combined private charter and commercial air travel booking services. It aims to facilitate travelers with access to reliable aircraft travel services around the globe, addressing all air travel-related requirements under a single platform. The major services provided by the company includes private jet charters, as well as business and first class fares among others. The company focuses on ensuring flexibility, customer support, safety and comfort for travelers aiming to emerge as a frontrunner in the air travel service industry. In addition to its B2C division, the company provides B2B services geared towards assisting travel agencies.

"We aim to make air travel, both commercial and private charter, services accessible and affordable for everyone who requires frequent travel. We strive to fulfill all the client's air travel needs, by offering solutions in both private charter and the commercial flight sector under a single platform. The goal is to create a one-stop shop in which clients can have all of their air travel needs fulfilled. We find that an increasing number of people are flying long-haul on commercial airlines in premium cabins, but are then opting to utilize private charter services for the shorter legs of their trip. As a result of this phenomena we have combined both elements to provide clients with a more seamless and efficient experience," says Jason Meltsner, Founder and President of WanderAbout.

WanderAbout also provides a full-service flight ticketing fulfillment solution for luxury travel agencies. They allow small to midsize travel agencies to provide their clients with a comprehensive solution for air travel booking requirements, through their unique B2B Air Desk. They strive to ensure that agencies can offer their clients a complete travel package, without the overhead that comes with an in-house flight ticketing department. WanderAbout's solutions, allow travel agents to focus on their core competencies, without compromising on providing clients with servicing on all air travel needs.

"At WanderAbout we believe that air travel should be a pleasant experience, whether private or commercial. Our team of air travel experts has an unparalleled knowledge of all premium class airline products, fares and routings, ensuring that our clients have a leg up when booking commercial flights, private jet charters or both. With our combined professional experience as air travel experts, our team offers the best possible experience for our clients," Jason Meltsner added.

About the company

WanderAbout is a commercial air ticketing specialist service and an ARGUS/WYVERN REGISTERED private jet charter brokerage, headquartered in New York. The company was founded by Jason Meltsner in 2012.

Media contact:

Name: Jason Meltsner

Email: info@wanderabout.com

