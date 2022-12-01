Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter (ended October 31, 2022) on December 15, 2022.

In addition, the Company announced that it has changed its auditor from Baker Tilly US, LLP ("Baker Tilly") to Marcum, LLP ("Marcum"), effective November 30, 2022. At the request of the Company, Baker Tilly resigned as the Company's auditor effective November 30, 2022. The Board of Directors appointed Marcum as the Company's auditor effective November 30, 2022.

Chairman, Bruce Macdonald: "We are pleased to be working with Marcum, a leading firm that represents many of the largest public operators in the industry. We believe Marcum will help us navigate the unique challenges of the U.S. cannabis market. We look forward to reporting our Q3 earnings results on December 15th."

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed and delivered by the Board of Directors of the Company and will shortly be filed on SEDAR. There were no "reportable events" as such term is defined in NI 51-102 between the Company and Baker Tilly.

