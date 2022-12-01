Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TAMTRON GROUP OYJ

NOTICE 1 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TAMTRON GROUP OYJ At the request of Tamtron Group Oyj, Tamtron Group Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 2, 2022. Trading code: TAMTRON Number of shares: 6447512 ISIN code: FI4000541313 Order book ID: 276173 Company Identity Number: 2425617-4 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Translink Corporate Finance. For further information, please call Translink Corporate Finance on +358 40 091 8855. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260