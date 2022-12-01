Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TAMTRON GROUP OYJ

NOTICE 1 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: TAMTRON GROUP OYJ

At the request of Tamtron Group Oyj, Tamtron Group Oyj's shares will be traded
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 2, 2022. 

Trading code: TAMTRON

Number of shares: 6447512

ISIN code: FI4000541313

Order book ID: 276173

Company Identity Number: 2425617-4



Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110

Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table

Mic code: FSME



ICB Classification

Industry: 50 Industrials

Super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Translink Corporate Finance. For further information, please call Translink
Corporate Finance on +358 40 091 8855. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
