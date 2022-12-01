The "Greece: HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouch Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report not only provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime in place in Greece but also provides detail of possible future restrictions.
Greece introduced product-specific legislation for heated tobacco products with Law 4419/2016, adopted on 20th September 2016, bringing the country's legal regime in line with the EU's Tobacco Products Directive.
It covers everything from product restrictions and labeling and packaging requirements to advertising, taxation, and notification.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Outlook
3 Greece: The Basics
4 National Regulatory Framework
5 Age Restrictions
6 Product Restrictions
7 Labelling And Packaging
8 Obligation To Notify
9 Retail Channel Restrictions
10 Public Usage
11 Advertising And Marketing
12 Taxation
13 Sanctions
14 Relevant Laws
15 Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srt5zy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005652/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900