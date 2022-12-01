Approved's New QSFP28 Universal Transceiver Provides an Alternative Solution for MultiMode LC and Single-Mode CDWM4 Environments

Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand, the industry leader and authority in programming, testing, and distribution of quality third party optics, announced today the addition of 100GBASE QSFP28 Universal transceiver for both multimode and single-mode applications.

The QSFP28 Universal provides an alternative solution for 100G multi-mode Lucent Connector environments, with the added feature of compatibility with single-mode CDWM4 optics up to 2km.

"Existing multimode LC solutions are difficult to source up to 40 weeks in some cases and they're more expensive," said Brian Patton, VP, Engineering, Approved Networks. "Our universal solution not only costs less, but is in stock, and offers the single-mode interoperability that no other multimode LC solution has."

The QSFP28 Universal transceiver is part of a deep and diverse family of optical devices from Approved Networks, including Direct Attach Copper, Active Optical Cables, Active Electrical Cables, and passive WDM solutions. The QSFP28 Universal joins an extensive line of transceivers for Enterprise Data Centers, Managed Services Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Cloud Data Centers.

Visit https://approvednetworks.com/products/100gbase-lx4-qsfp28-univ-mmf-smf-1271-1331nm-150m-2km-ddm-transceiver.html

About Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand

Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand in the Data, Power, and Control Division, provides cost-effective, high-performance optical solutions to a global network of Fortune 500 Enterprise, Data Center, and Service Provider partners. For over 30 years, Approved has been the industry authority on OEM alternative optical networking connectivity through a commitment to technical engineering, stringent quality standards, extensive testing capabilities, and dedicated customer service and support before, during, and after deployment. Over 10,000 customers in more than 40 countries trust Approved Networks transceivers, DACs, AOCs, and passive solutions to light their networks. https://www.approvednetworks.com

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

