Anaplan, the business planning and decision-making platform leader, today announced that Charles "Charlie" Gottdiener will join the company as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective December 1st. Mr. Gottdiener joins Anaplan after four years at Neustar where he was President and CEO. He will lead the global team with a focus on driving profitable growth and delivering business value to the world's largest enterprises. As businesses around the world continue to navigate change and disruption, Mr. Gottdiener's leadership will position Anaplan as the only viable choice for enterprises looking for the agility and insight to succeed in today's market.

"Anaplan is the category leader in connected planning, a market that's growing rapidly due to the demand for real-time data and agility in business planning and execution," said Charles Goodman, Anaplan's Chairman. "Charlie is a leader with the expertise and acumen to advance the company's vision while undergoing an important transformation to profitable growth. He shares our commitment to serving customers, partners, and employees with a world-class experience, and I am delighted to welcome him to Anaplan."

"Charlie is a natural choice to shepherd Anaplan into its next phase of growth," said Tara Gadgil, Anaplan Board Member and Thoma Bravo Partner. "He has a proven track record of delivering exponential value and building an innovative company culture during a large-scale, complex transformation. Anaplan has an incredible $20 billion+ market opportunity that is growing and mostly untapped. We are committed to Anaplan's long-term success and know that Charlie will maximize the company's full potential."

"I am honored to join Anaplan at this exciting time," said Mr. Gottdiener. "Now, more than ever, companies need the ability to model and respond to macro changes in their business. Anaplan created the connected planning market 15 years ago. Today, it's used by more than 2,000 enterprises, and there's the potential to do so much more. I look forward to working alongside our talented employees and partners to create even greater value together."

Prior to Neustar, Mr. Gottdiener held numerous senior leadership, interim CEO, and Board roles at Providence Equity Partners. Previously he held strategy and operating leadership roles at Dun Bradstreet, and leadership positions in consulting with Boston Consulting Group, CSC Index, Ernst Young Consulting, and Cap Gemini Ernst Young. He received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from Grinnell College, where he also served as a trustee of the College. Mr. Gottdiener sits on the Board of TransUnion in addition to several other private technology company boards.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterprise to move your business forward. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 200 partners and more than 2,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.

