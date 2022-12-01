Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken MacDonald as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Ken is a registered professional geologist with 35 years of experience in the mining sector, including work as a consulting exploration geologist, as a senior project manager for a Canadian engineering company, and as a senior permitting official with the Mines Branch of the B.C. government. He is also a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Ken has managed and participated in a wide range of exploration projects in varied terrain, principally in Western Canada, and has international experience in Mexico and South America. He has been responsible for design and implementation of exploration programs from grass-roots to advanced drill definition. He has also managed or participated in mine scoping, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility projects, bulk sample projects, and environmental assessments. He was responsible for all mine permitting for the Mt. Milligan open pit copper-gold mine.

Sharyn Alexander, President of Sun Summit, commented, "We are very pleased to have Ken join the Company as Vice President of Exploration. The Buck Project is at a pivotal phase of advancement, where the compilation and review of newly attained data will be critical in establishing the next phases of work. Ken's project management experience and geological expertise will optimize the systematic advancement of the project towards new discoveries and expansion. We are excited to have someone with his experience leading the technical team."

Ken MacDonald added, "I look forward to working with the executive leadership and technical team to execute on the technical priorities at the Buck Project while contributing to the overall corporate strategic plan. I support the strong corporate commitment Sun Summit has made to enhancing a culture of health, safety and environmental protection on a project that has such great growth potential."

Ken will lead the Company's technical team and manage all aspects of exploration as well as assist with maintaining business relationships with stakeholders, contractors, governments and local communities.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Mr. MacDonald a stock option to purchase 150,000 common shares. The option, which vests immediately, is exercisable for up to five years at a price of $0.16 per share.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory the Buck Project is located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations as the project continues.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100% controlled Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns. The project benefits from excellent developed infrastructure and year-round drilling access. The Buck Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on accountable development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

