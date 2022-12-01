Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers is pleased to announce that it has completed the final engineering of IzoView.

IzoView is now fully assembled and being prepared for final software testing and certifications of the pre-commercial model to be used in the Company's clinical study in the U.S. for market authorization. IzoView's hardware components are production ready, and the Company will select a third-party manufacturer in the U.S. for commercial production and assembly, while the clinical study is underway.

The IzoView commercial model has been designed and engineered in a modular subsystem format, meaning each subsystem can be manufactured, packaged, and shipped easily, and the component design makes installation and maintenance fast and efficient. IzoView is now producing full-motion 360-degree images, and with 360-degree data, Izotropic engineers will finalize and refine the overall software integration of the subsystems as a complete unit. Engineers will also prepare for a series of standard commissioning and regulatory tests while taking hundreds of images for reconstruction purposes using custom 3D-printed phantoms that are representative of patient's breasts.

The 360-degree phantom imaging data will be integrated into IzoView's machine learning algorithm image reconstruction software developed by Izotropic's partner, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine . This work will be presented at the SPIE Physics of Medical Imaging Conference on February 21, 2023.

The Company will use these 3D phantom images to showcase IzoView's capabilities to the medical community and to provide unique and interesting visual content for social media awareness initiatives in the investment community.

A professional videographer is scheduled to produce video of IzoView and interviews with Izotropic's engineers, advisors, and founders at the Sacramento facility in early December. This content and IzoView's phantom images will be available across the Company's social media channels and website and integrated into corporate materials when completed.

The Company is on track for unveiling IzoView, disclosing milestones with projected timelines, providing an overview of the financial model, and presenting new corporate materials, social media, and marketing plans by the end of 2022.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

