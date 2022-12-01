Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Medtech/Diagnostic Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will participate in the investor-focused Cantor Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Medtech/Diagnostic Conference taking place in Miami December 7-8, 2022. Akari President and CEO Rachelle Jacques will take part in an ophthalmology panel on December 8 at 1:45 pm ET, Vision for the Future: Dry AMD, Other Greenfield Opportunities, and Late-Stage Stories to Shake Things Up. The Akari management team also will attend 1:1 investor meetings at the conference to discuss progress in the promising pre-clinical program that is investigating long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA).



About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari's pipeline includes a Phase 3 clinical trial program investigating nomacopan for severe pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Akari has been granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for nomacopan for the treatment of pediatric HSCT-TMA. Akari's pipeline also includes pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

