SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Customer Expands Contract to Second Justice Facility

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that its software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Alternatives, Inc. has been expanded to replace breathalyzers in a second facility. Alternatives, Inc. is a leader in innovative corrections and re-entry strategies, offering a wide range of services to its more than 7,000 clients, including 600 state, federal and work release clients across its two residential programs.

Successful Installation Opening Opportunities in the Judicial Market

Alternatives, Inc. previously installed the SOBRcheck touch-based, passive alcohol detection technology at the entry points of its men's facility, with clients confirming identity and sobriety with just the touch of a finger - no manual ID logging, or invasive breath, blood or urine samples required. Based on this experience, Alternatives, Inc. is replacing breathalyzers with the SOBRcheck solution at the entry points of its women's facility as well.

Alternatives, Inc. is one of five members of the Montana Community Corrections Association; combined, these organizations operate 17 facilities statewide.

SOBRsafe Advancing Alcohol Screening for the Judicial Market

"We are passionate about helping organizations like Alternatives, Inc. get people back into the mainstream, and we have demonstrated the effectiveness of our uniform, passive alcohol screening in a high volume, safety-essential environment," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "We are pleased to report the success of our initial installation, which generated an order for service expansion within just 60 days. We believe that this accelerated adoption will elevate the SOBRsafe profile, both within the Rocky Mountain West and across the greater judicial market."

Alternatives, Inc. Continues to Pioneer Innovative Technologies

As Alternatives, Inc. founder and CEO Dave Armstrong previously stated, "We have continuously developed programs to meet the prevailing needs of the judicial system. SOBRcheck's innovative technology creates significant efficiencies, freeing up invaluable time to empower client recovery."

"The technology is much faster and more sanitary than breathalyzers, and with its biometric identity verification it lets our employees always know 'who is who' - even with a constantly changing clientele. We also face other challenges to breath testing, as many clients suffer from limited lung capacity while others try to 'game' the system by altering their breathing. The touch-based SOBRcheck solves both problems."

Award-Winning Technology

SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, Denver-based SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

