New appointments in Finance, Human Resources, Legal, and Strategy join existing leadership team

Anaplan, the business planning and decision-making platform leader, today announced the appointment of several new members to the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Joining existing ELT members Bill Schuh, Chief Revenue Officer; Fares Alraie, Chief Technology Officer; and Rohit Shrivastava, Chief Product Officer are Brian Kober, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff; Carey Pellock, Chief People Officer; Greg Giangiordano, General Counsel; and Hemant Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer. All members of the ELT will report directly to Anaplan's new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, Charlie Gottdiener. Carey Pellock started on November 14th, and Charlie, Brian, Greg, and Hemant will start on December 1st.

"It's an honor to welcome these proven leaders to Anaplan," said Charlie Gottdiener. "Together with the current leadership team, they will deliver an exceptional experience to our customers and partners, accelerate our strategy, and empower and support our employees as we work to achieve profitable growth."

As Chief Strategy Officer at Neustar, Brian Kober led the development of corporate and business-unit strategy, drove key transformation initiatives, and partnered with the company's leaders to develop and implement strategic priorities that delivered long-term growth. He has a track record of delivering profitable growth across a diverse set of global businesses including Komatsu and Motorola by delivering insights, optimizing processes, enhancing operations, and orchestrating next-generation growth in sales and services. Kober is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Carey Pellock also joins Anaplan from Neustar where, as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, she was responsible for talent management, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits, and change management. In addition to her 10 years at Neustar, Pellock spent over 13 years at Sallie Mae. A passionate advocate of enhancing the employee experience and a champion of diversity, Pellock's work at Neustar had an indelible impact on the company's culture. She is based in Sterling, Virginia.

Joining Anaplan as General Counsel, Greg Giangiordano most recently spent nearly 20 years at Infor, a Koch Industries company and global leader in industry-specific business cloud software solutions. At Infor, Giangiordano oversaw all legal affairs of the company, including advising senior management and the Board of Directors; managing compliance, data privacy functions, dispute resolutions, and litigation; protecting intellectual property, and overseeing multiple financings and acquisitions. Giangiordano is based in a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hemant Kapadia joins from Sirius Computer Solutions where, as Chief Financial Officer, he helped drive the business to more than triple equity value in approximately two years, by driving revenue growth, M&A, margin expansion, and a relentless focus on cash flow. He previously held CFO positions at Mark Andy Inc. and SunEdison Semiconductor. With over 30 years of experience, Hemant also held various senior finance roles at United Technologies and General Electric. Hemant is based in San Antonio, Texas.

"I'm excited to see Charlie make an immediate impact," said Charles Goodman, Anaplan's Chairman. "These seasoned leaders will complement and amplify the existing Anaplan leadership team as they advance the company's vision and transform to profitable growth."

About Anaplan

Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterprise to move your business forward. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 200 partners and more than 2,000 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005049/en/

Contacts:

Serena Famalette, press@anaplan.com