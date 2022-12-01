DJ Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration

1 December 2022 Director Declaration

Superdry announces that Alastair Miller, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Unbound Group plc ('Unbound Group'), with effect from 1 December 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

