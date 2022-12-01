Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
01.12.22
12:39 Uhr
1,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.12.2022 | 14:31
115 Leser

(0)

Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration

DJ Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: RDN-Director Declaration 01-Dec-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

1 December 2022 Director Declaration

Superdry announces that Alastair Miller, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Unbound Group plc ('Unbound Group'), with effect from 1 December 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. 

For further information: 
 
 
 
 Superdry Plc 
 
 Ruth Daniels 
              +44 (0) 1242 586643 
 Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 205617 
EQS News ID:  1503209 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503209&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
