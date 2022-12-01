Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. MAX ATV Production Update

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Planet Resource Recovery (OTC PINK:PRRY) (The Company) https://recreatives.com continues to prepare for the relaunch of MAX amphibious all-terrain vehicles in 2023 by procuring key assemblies and components for testing in the company's pilot vehicle.

President Galen Reich stated, "Thorough testing of MAX's sample parts and proprietary drivetrain components is essential to ensure product quality and form-fit-function for volume production, especially with off-road vehicles such as MAX, which often operate in extreme conditions."

Following this principle, the company plans to launch its own brand of engines and has ordered a sample engine along with both the drive and driven CVT clutches calibrated specifically for MAX. These major components will be installed in the company's pilot test vehicle to ensure proper fit and performance.

Over the past few months, PRRY's pilot test vehicle has continued to accumulate rigorous off-road hours on a pre-production sample of MAX's transmission. The sample engine and custom clutches will soon be put through their paces to work out any bugs and implement final calibrations before ramping up for production.

More information about MAX Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles can be found at www.maxatvs.com.

Related Links

www.maxatvs.com

About Planet Resource Recovery Inc.

PLANET RESOURCE RECOVERY, INC. ("PRRY") is a Nevada-based company that has recently acquired the intellectual property and tooling associated with the MAX ATV (all-terrain vehicle) product line and will begin manufacturing MAX ATVs (originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. between 1970-2013) in New York state. The Company's management has a collective of 56-plus years of experience in manufacturing, engineering, business management, eCommerce, and finance, and the company President was General Manager of Recreatives Industries for more than 20 years. PRRY will capitalize on MAX's brand legacy of 52 years as well as the proven product design embedded in all the intellectual property developed over decades and now exclusive to PRRY. The company will initially focus on building the recreational/light utility MAX all-terrain vehicle (ATV) product line from existing, proven designs, which will serve to re-build the supply chain and re-gain acceptance more rapidly into the broader global ATV market which continues to grow at over 1,010,000 units per year. Once the supply infrastructure, assembly line, and sales channels have all been re-activated and developed for the MAX ATV product line, PRRY has forward-looking plans to diversify its product portfolio by investing heavily in focused R&D to bring pragmatic new vehicles and accessories to market in a compressed timeframe.

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of PRRY that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PRRY cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PRRY is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind PRRY's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond PRRY's control. In addition to those discussed in PRRY's press releases, public filings, and statements by PRRY's management, including, but not limited to, PRRY's estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PRRY's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PRRY's ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PRRY's capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PRRY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events

Contact us:

recreatives.com

1-800-255-2511

ir@recreatives.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlanetPrry

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maxatv

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/recreativesindustries/

SOURCE: Planet Resource Recovery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729563/Planet-Resource-Recovery-Inc-OTC-PRRY-MAX-ATV-Production-Update