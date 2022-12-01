Compact, battery-based, all-in-one system with up to 300 kW charging power

Two charging points, including charging electronics and battery storage, offer ultra-fast charging as decentralized energy platform

Simple, quick installation and connection to existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids

Optional 75-inch monitors provide eye-catching advertising space

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space.

Each ChargePost is equipped with two charging points for ultra-fast EV charging, giving drivers more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) of range in just a few minutes (up to 300 kW DC power with one charging point and 150 kW with two charging points in use at the same time) and up to two optional 75-inch digital displays on its exterior surfaces. ChargePost has a configurable 143 or 201 kWh battery capacity.

"ChargePost delivers a new level of excellence for EV charging, combining the highest charging power with high-end quality materials and large displays in a battery-stored, all-in-one charging solution," said Thomas Speidel, CEO ADS-TEC Energy. "This solution supports the transition to electric vehicles and can accelerate the expansion of charging infrastructure throughout Europe and the U.S."

ChargePost is available immediately in Germany and Europe and will be available in the U.S. soon.

ChargePost Energy storage, fast-charging station and advertising platform in one easy-to-install package

ChargePost combines battery-stored and boosted charging power at two charging points, including power electronics and air conditioning, in an extremely powerful, compact, low-noise "all-in-one" system. With simple, quick set-up by forklift ChargePost features plug-and-play installation at ground level, connecting directly to the existing, power-limited, low-voltage grid. Ultra-fast EV charging is possible almost anywhere with ChargePost, including inner cities and rural areas where high-voltage grids are often not available. ChargePost is ideal for gas stations, car dealerships, transport logistics companies, office and commercial buildings, and fleet operators whose vehicles run in multiple shifts and need to charge quickly. In large residential buildings or neighborhoods, ChargePost is a real and future-proof alternative to conventional AC wall chargers, which cannot be installed in sufficient numbers everywhere. ChargePost offers maximum flexibility for spontaneous and rapid charging of several vehicles in succession.

The configurable battery capacity of ChargePost is between 143 and 201 kW. The integrated charging cable with uncooled CCS1/CCS2 connector is at least three meters long. The 10-inch touchscreen interface is particularly user-friendly and includes an easy-to-use payment terminal. This equips the system for the future as a public charging station. It is also easy to maintain with direct access to modular functional units such as battery elements, cooling and monitors. Battery modules can be replaced individually as needed, and an intelligent control system optimizes the system for ideal operation. This increases the longevity and makes the system particularly efficient.

The optional 75-inch displays on ChargePost's side panels provide 4K/ultra high-definition image/video quality for revenue-generating advertising. As attention-grabbing visual attractors, the displays offer an impressive canvas for a variety of possible customized image and video messages that chargepoint operators can use to advertise their own offerings or sell to other brands.

The system enables the additional integration of a camera for motion detection or video recording and energy-efficient, safe operation. With these features, ChargePost enables electric vehicle charging as well as advertising. The integrated battery system also serves as an energy platform: In conjunction with a photo-voltaic (PV) system, low-cost in-house electricity can be used to charge EVs or for grid services. The possibility of feeding stored energy bidirectional back into the grid available in the first half of 2023 is a special feature of the ChargePost and opens up completely new business models for operators.

ChargePost supports e-mobility through flexible deployment at many locations without grid expansion

Against the backdrop of EU directives to achieve CO2 targets, around 43 million electrically-powered passenger cars and four million light commercial vehicles are expected to be on Europe's roads in 2030. These 47 million electric vehicles will need the appropriate charging infrastructure: around 7.5 million public charging points would need to be created, resulting in 14,000 charging points being installed each week. The use of battery-buffered ultra-fast charging stations such as ChargePost in inner cities and rural areas, where expansion of the network infrastructure is limited, helps to reduce the total number of charging stations needed, as more vehicles could be charged in a shorter time. Due to this special performance and efficiency with minimal size, the charging technology from ADS-TEC Energy 2022 was nominated for the German Future Prize of the German President and elevated to his "circle of the excellence."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information on: www.adstec-energy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities, such as the Company's ability to secure critical materials for production and anticipated timing for recognition of revenue from new orders. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022, which is available on our website at https://www.adstec-energy.com/corporate-governance/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

