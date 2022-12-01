Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - 22NW Fund, LP ("22NW") announced today that it has purchased 1,562,500 shares ("Shares") of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT") pursuant to the private placement transactions announced by DIRTT on November 14, 2022.

22NW owns 17,456,665 Shares, representing 17.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares. 22NW and joint actors own 19,561,549 Shares, representing 20.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Depending on market conditions and other factors, 22NW may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over Shares through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For further information or to receive a copy of the report filed in connection with this press release, please see DIRTT's profile on the SEDAR website (http://www.sedar.com) or contact Aron English at 206-227-3078 or info@englishcap.com.

