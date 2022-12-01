EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Acquisition

News release CX Technology Services provider, IST Networks, becomes part of Majorel Luxembourg, December 1, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A., (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) ("Majorel", the 'Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has closed the acquisition of IST Networks ('IST')[1], a leading full-service CX Technology Services provider. Majorel's agreement to acquire IST was previously announced on March 17, 2022. Through this acquisition, Majorel will further enhance its partnership network with global CX technology leaders and gain access to sophisticated nearshore delivery hubs that can be leveraged to serve clients across EMEA. In particular, Majorel welcomes more than 200 highly experienced CX technical engineers and solution consultants who design, implement and manage sophisticated CX architectures based on technologies from industry-leading providers. Mark Maass, EVP Strategy and M&A of Majorel, said: "This acquisition is an important step in further strengthening our Tech & Expert Services offering and enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end transformational CX solutions. For more than 20 years, IST Networks has established a leadership position in the Middle East, and our goal now is to leverage this unique expertise to benefit our clients worldwide." Mohamed Fahmy, CEO of IST Networks, said: "Everyone at IST is very excited to become part of one of the world's leading CX providers. We're looking forward to adding value to Majorel's service portfolio of transformational CX services and to write the next chapter in our growth". Founded in 2002, IST is a leading CX technology services company, providing technology consulting, application development, system integration and managed services to blue-chip clients in Banking & Financial Services, Technology and Telecommunications and other verticals. IST has more than 230 employees across offices in Egypt, KSA, Turkey, and the UK. The company has received several industry awards, and is a Genesys Gold Partner, a Cisco Strategic Partner and a Verint Partner, among others. For more information, please visit: www.istnetworks.com ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 45 countries across five continents, with more than 82,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. www.majorel.com CONTACT Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

[1] Excluding IST's operations in Bahrain and UAE, which we expect to complete at a future date.

