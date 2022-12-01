Pioneering Electronic Component Procurement: Lytica Named 2022 ProcureTech100 For Sourcing and Cost Management

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Lytica , the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, is proud to be named as one of the 2022 ProccureTech100 for sourcing and cost management.

The ProchureTech 100 is highly competitive and identifies and champions the 100 pioneering digital procurement technology, data, and analytics solutions that are supercharging procurement and the enterprise.

"I am so proud of the remarkable team at Lytica - it is a testament to our employees and customers inspiring and driving the digital transformation of procurement," said Martin Sendyk, Lytica President and CEO. "Thank you to ProchureTech 100 for presenting us with this award. It is an honor to be recognized as a customer-centric, high-growth company impacting the industry."

The ProcureTech100 is a collaboration between ProcureTech, a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem, and Kearney, a leading global management consultancy. Lytica was selected after analysis of over 4,000 digital solutions from across the planet, using enriched proprietary data and analysis combined with the collective experience of over 70 procurement leaders, technology experts, and B2B investors.

"The pace of digital innovation and ability for digital procurement solutions to scale over the last year has been impressive," said Lance Younger, ProcureTech Founder, and CEO. "Exceptional CEOs and Funding teams are inspiring generational change to the digital procurement ecosystem solving global challenges."

Lytica's mission is to enable clients to drive cost reduction and mitigate supply chain risk by leveraging customer electronic component spendy analytics data. Lytica's database has over 46 million verified parts, analyzed over $412 million in total customer component spend, and enabled 898 million total part searches. As a result, the best electronics companies in the world rely on Lytica's data and SaaS platform to improve their procurement and build better, stronger, more resilient supply chains.

About ProcureTech

ProcureTech is on a mission to accelerate and amplify the digital future of procurement to solve the most pressing social, environmental, and economic challenges. ProcureTech is a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem. It is home to the ProcureTech100 - the 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions, and ProcureTechSOURCE - smarter, faster digital procurement solution matching and management. To learn more about ProcureTech, please visit www.ProcureTech.co .

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices and better manufacturers and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com .

