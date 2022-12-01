HR Consulting Firm Bizhaven Appoints Jeff Fortis as Their New CDO

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / California based, rapidly growing HR consulting firm Bizhaven is pleased to announce they have appointed Jeff Fortis as Chief Digital Officer, effective November 21, 2022. Bizhaven is thrilled to welcome Jeff as they scale their digital client support offerings and content. Fortis will oversee the continued development of digital strategy and refinement of the HRIS (human resources information system) and spearhead all digital innovation for the company as they continue to disrupt the HR and Safety space.

Regarding the addition of Fortis to the executive leadership team, Bizhaven CoFounder and CEO Alex Wicks states, "As we look at the working environment as it stands today, it consists of everything from Gen Z to Traditionalists and it's critical that we bridge the gap between employer and employee. By aligning the two through our employee management platform, we effectively maximize productivity and communication for a workforce at every level. With Jeff at the helm, our efforts to reach business owners globally will be achieved seamlessly and more quickly."

Fortis adds, "I'm honored and excited to be entrusted with launching and scaling their flagship product. What Bizhaven is doing as the preeminent leader in the Sacramento HR services space, will soon be shared with employees and businesses of all sizes, around the globe. Through the digital transformation process, we will leverage innovative strategies and evolve old processes that unlock and share their most successful, bespoke, and industry leading solutions. We'll do this without sacrificing the integrity or value the brand was built on. Soon, the Bizhaven name will be a staple in boardrooms and digital meeting spaces around the world."

Earlier in his career, Jeff co-founded and served as the COO of a successful fintech company. As a pioneer in both the financial technology and digital education space, Jeff and his co-founders led a team of developers and educators that built cutting-edge stock trading resources and training materials to over 1,000,000 retail investors around the globe. Along with business operations, Jeff also led the implementation of a board of directors and business intelligence unit that worked with leading data science and AI experts to keep ahead of the swelling user base. His past experience coupled with his passion for data security and privacy are going to help shape the core DNA of our flagship product. Jeff has spent the past year, immersed in the HR space advising on strategy and opportunities with leadership teams making this the right time to officially welcome him to the Bizhaven team.

Bizhaven is a Sacramento-based firm that provides an all-inclusive HR and Safety resource, making compliance simple for business. Bizhaven offers premium, white glove solutions that keeps you up-to-date with both state and federal laws by partnering with highly-trained HR and Safety professionals who do the work for you.

