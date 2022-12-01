HAVAS HEALTH & YOU EXPANDS CONTENT EXPERTISE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH EVERMED

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 dramatically changed the way doctors interact with the health industry - they're looking for more convenient and efficient ways to consume medical information than ever, leading to an uptick in demand for content. To help address the need for more content-focused solutions to reach HCPs more effectively, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) today announced a global partnership with Evermed, a technology company whose modular content hubs power personalized video content delivery for life science companies and HCPs.





One in two HCPs say that the videos they watch influence their decision making. To capitalize on this market opportunity, Evermed will partner with HH&Y to transform information from health brands and clients into short form videos and integrate them into a platform that doctors can access directly and personalize to fit their needs, with videos not just about medicine but about other key topics like clinical trials, advances in the health industry, and care disparities. In partnership with HH&Y's deep knowledge of content and their global reach, the two will work together to provide tailored content strategies to drive growth for both companies.

"Doctors are consumers just like the rest of us. They are used to consuming on-demand video content on global streaming services, which offer world class user experiences - and they expect the same level of personalization (powered by AI) and convenience when consuming medical content as well," said Bozidar Jovicevic, CEO of Evermed. "Short-form video content, authored by trusted experts, available at any time and delivered in a personalized way, is how we can make this information more accessible and engaging - and partnering with Havas Health & You to reach HCPs on a global scale opens new doors for the future of delivery and consumption of content."

HH&Y's partnership with Evermed follows a sequence of events to foster the network's content capabilities that kicked off with the formation of its Content Assembly division. Led by Lars Bengston, Chief Content Officer, Content Assembly seeks to create meaningful content that helps HCPs and patients along their health journeys, and was named in MM+M's Agency 100 list. The network is also focusing on innovations in modular content and animatics to bring a future-first focus to the health and wellness industry as a whole.

"How humans as a whole receive and process information has changed dramatically in the last few years - it is no surprise that doctors, too, would seek out new and efficient ways to consume the content they need as their jobs become busier than ever," said Jeff Hoffman, Chief Development Officer and Partner at HH&Y. "Having Evermed as a partner makes it simple for us to continue developing innovative solutions for our clients to meet the needs of the people they serve, and I'm looking forward to seeing how our work together changes the way we meet doctors where they are together."

